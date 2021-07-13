Friday’s on Vine brings in the Army

Outdoor concert series features Utah National Guard Band ♦

The 23rd Army Band of the Utah National Guard will take to the stage at the Aquatic Center Park in Tooele this week during the summer Fridays on Vine Concert Series.

This will be the patriotic group’s fourth performance at Fridays on Vine, according to Staff Sgt. Quintin Hendriksen.

The band, which includes 40 members, has been providing music for both military and civilian events for nearly a century.

Music keeps the members of the band focused, according to Hendriksen.

“Our mission is to provide music throughout the spectrum within military operations and to instill in our soldiers the will to fight and win,” he said. “We do this with the support of our citizens.”

The Army National Guard Band has performed in many states and internationally in Russia, Germany, and Morocco.

Each year, the band performs about 60 times and is one of the busiest military bands in the county.

The Army National Guard Band practices in West Jordan and performs a variety of songs, from movie music to patriotic songs, and many service songs.

During their performance this Friday evening, a number of smaller groups will make up the band’s performance, including a concert band, brass band, rock band, and brass quintet.

The whole group will also perform a few numbers together.

The Army National Guard Band enjoys performing during the Fridays on Vine Concert Series.

The band’s music selection will have patriotic roots but the style will differ between bands.

“We love the venue and we love the people. We always have a very appreciative audience and we are excited to come perform out here again,” Hendriksen said.

The concert will begin this Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park located at 200 W. Vine Street in Tooele City.

The concert is free to the public but seating is limited.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Yuchi Crepes, Karma Café, and the Shaved Ice truck will be at the park during the concert.