Fridays on Vine music season starts off with The Soulistics

A nine-member soul band will kick off the 12th Annual Fridays on Vine concert series in Tooele on Friday night.

Known as one of Utah’s premier dance and party bands, The Soulistics added Top 40 hits to their repertoire.

“I would say we’re 60-percent soul and 40-percent pop,” said singer and band promoter Rick Jackson. “We do songs by artists like Bruno Mars, Pharell Williams and Adele.”

He said his group looks forward to leading off Fridays on Vine.

“We’ll fill up that stage with our nine performers. We’ve played out in Tooele quite a few times, and it’s been fun,” Jackson said. “We always get a good response.”

Jackson has opened for and shared the stage with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Billy Squire, Bad Company and Blue Oyster Cult. His influences include Earth Wind and Fire, Tower of Power, Barry White, Al Green, James Brown, Philly Soul and Motown.

The band’s members include: Carri Scott, vocals; Mike Moran, guitar; Ben Johnson, bass; Adam Holladay, keyboards; Jarod Manis, drums; Eric Devey, trumpet; Scott Moore, tenor sax; and Toni Rico, baritone sax.

“We started primarily in the ‘90s as a show band and soul band,” Jackson said. “We’re not a bar band.

“The last five or six years we’ve done more Top 40 stuff to help appeal to a younger audience,” he added.

Tooele City Councilman Steve Pruden helped launch Friday Nights on Vine 12 years ago.

“This year’s lineup adds a lot of variety,” Pruden said. “The Soulistics specialize in Motown and they are just fantastic.”

Pruden said Melodi Gochis, chairwoman of the Tooele City Arts Council, does a superb job putting together the lineup each year.

“Our city parks and recreation people have been great getting the stage ready,” Pruden said. “They’ve made some improvements by rerouting the electrical and adding more lights. They also added new stairs to the stage.”

New for this year, food trucks will be available for patrons of Fridays on Vine.

The summer lineup includes: Stick Shift, June 9; Tooele Arts Festival, June16; Party Rock Project, June 23; Artie Hemphill and the Iron Horse Band, June 30; Flashback, July 7; Exit 99, July 14; Joshua Creek, July 21; Peter Breinholt, July 28; Carver Louis and the Old Lincoln Highway, Aug. 4; and Ryan Shupe and The Rubberband, Aug. 11.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. in Tooele City Park at 200 W. Vine Street. Seating is limited and patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Admission is free.