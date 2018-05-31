Fridays on Vine opens this week with The Current Sound

Tooele City’s annual summer concert series — Fridays on Vine — starts Friday with a performance by the six-member band The Current Sound.

“We try to think of ourselves as more than musicians, but as entertainers who put on a show,” said lead guitarist Kellen Tew. “We’re all lifelong musicians. What separates us from other bands is our interaction. We love playing and interacting with each other on stage. We’ve even added a little choreography to our show. People will want to get up and dance.”

The band is touted as a high-energy party band dedicated to lighting up stages throughout America and beyond. The band is known for its upbeat style, lively stage presence and selection of dance music.

Tew said his group has been together for 1 ½ years and plays at weddings, corporate events and company parties.

“We’re excited to be branching out for more public events like Fridays on Vine,” Tew said.

Former Grantsville resident Aaron Gumucio plays bass guitar and is a backup singer with the group. He learned how to play bass guitar by the age of 14.

Tew said he and Gumucio have played at Fridays on Vine as members of a another band, but this will be the first appearance in Tooele for The Current Sound.

“We play top 40 songs that people will recognize,” Tew said. “They should expect to hear popular music, including country songs, dance songs and classic rock numbers.”

Members of the band are from the Salt Lake City area.

Tew said the two main vocalists are Rob Naylor and Janie Despain.

“They are phenomenal singers. Both have songs on iTunes and Spotify,” Tew said.

Despain has shared her singing and dancing talents since her youth, including performances at the 2002 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies, Capitol Theatre, USANA Amphitheater and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Naylor has been involved with many music projects spanning differing genres including vocal jazz, Christian, pop and country.

Andrew Jose plays the keyboard and is a backup singer. His experience includes a wide variety of musical styles. He also is trained on the piano, guitar and drums.

Percussionist for the group is Rick Gailey who started his first jazz gig at 17. His live performance experience has covered a diverse assortment of bands and musical styles, including rock, punk, heavy metal, jazz, Latin, musical theater and country.

Fridays on Vine concerts start at 7 p.m. at Pratt Aquatic Center Park, 55 N. 200 West.

