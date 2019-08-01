Fridays on Vine welcomes back Joshua Creek

A Fridays on Vine staple returns to the stage for the third year in a row, with the unique sounds of Joshua Creek at Tooele’s Aquatic Center Park this week.

The band performs all of its own original songs, which is a bit of a rarity in Utah, according to lead singer and rhythm guitarist Jeff Hinton. Joshua Creek’s blend of country and Americana is reflected in songs that focus on storytelling about family, nation and faith, Hinton said. He described the music as “feel-good.”

After returning to Fridays on Vine after a seven year absence in 2017, Joshua Creek has made the annual pilgrimage to Tooele City. Hinton had high praise for the concert series, which has featured a number of the state’s established regional acts.

“It’s really fun to be a part of it,” he said.

Hinton also mentioned the Fridays on Vine crowd, which has turned out again and again to hear the group’s music.

“There’s always a great crowd that gets into the music,” he said.

Joshua Creek has released six studio albums and a live performance DVD, Hinton said. Another album, which should be released by the end of the year, is also in the works.

The band — comprised of Hinton, bass guitarist and backup vocalist Quint Randle, lead guitarist and backup vocalist Ron Saltmarsh, and James Hollister on drums — has played a number of venues and concert series throughout the state this summer.

Most recently, Joshua Creek performed at the Covey Center in Provo on July 12, playing an evening of songs about Utah, patriotism and family, according to the band’s website, joshuacreekmusic.com.

Anyone unfamiliar with the band’s music can get a taste by searching for them on YouTube or checking out Joshua Creek Music on Facebook.

“We’re hoping everyone will come out,” Hinton said. “It’s going to be a fun show.”

Fridays on Vine starts at 7 p.m. at Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public, but seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.