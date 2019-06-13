Fridays on Vine welcomes local favorite Exit 99 to city park stage

A talented group of local musicians will take the stage this Friday at the Aquatic Center Park on Vine Street in Tooele.

Tooele City’s Fridays on Vine concert series continues with the local musicians of Exit 99. Veterans of the Fridays on Vine scene, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Chelci Holste said the environment of playing in the park with local supporters makes it stand out to the band.

“It’s always one of our most favorite performances,” Holste said.

The band, which is comprised of Tooele County residents, formed in 2011 after lead guitarist David Beacham heard Holste singing and proposed they start a band. Since then, the roster for the group has evolved to its most current iteration, with five musicians and a sound technician.

In addition to Holste and Beacham, Exit 99 features Tom Slowik on bass guitar and vocals, Niki Schiffman on violin, and Daniel Fetzer on drums. Sound technician Casey Kress makes sure the group sounds good during their lives performances, Holste said.

Exit 99 plays a mixture of classic country from the ‘90s, new country and some classic rock, according to Holste. The band is preparing a set list of cover songs for the Fridays on Vine concert, with their take on a number of songs people will recognize from the radio.

Exit 99 released its first album in 2015 and Holste said the group is currently focused on practicing for live performances and integrating its newest members, Fetzer and Schiffman. The band plans to work on a new CD in the near future.

Fridays on Vine begin every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park at 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public, but seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.