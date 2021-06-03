Fridays on Vine will return this summer

Annual outdoor event comes back after COVID-19 shutdown ♦

Fridays on Vine are back this year in Tooele City.

The outdoor musical event features live bands and food each Friday night until the end of summer.

“The Tooele City Arts Council is very excited to be able to host Fridays on Vine this year,” said Holly Tippetts, Tooele City Arts Council director. “We have really missed this event and know the community has too.”

The free concert series will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pratt Aquatic Center Park located at 55 N. 200 West with a band called “Superintendents of Rock”, composed of four practicing Utah school district superintendents.

The band includes Scott Rogers, from the Tooele County School District.

The band plans to play rock and roll classics including; Folsom Prison Blues, Margaritaville, and Have You Ever Seen the Rain.

“This band is very upbeat and will be a great way to kick off the summer,” said Tippetts. “I also heard that Tooele City Mayor Winn might be joining the Superintendents of Rock for a number or two.”

Those who would like to attend the concert on Friday or any other concert at the park this summer should bring their own blankets and chairs.

The event will end at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Bleacher seating will not be provided.

Prior to the concert on Friday, the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their yearly food bank benefit barbeque at 6 p.m. at the Pratt Aquatic Center Park.

They will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers, according to Tippetts.

The chamber event is open to the public and the cost is $3 a person.

All proceeds will go directly to the Tooele Community Resource Center Food Pantry.

Fridays on Vine concert series will run until Aug. 13. It will include the Army National Guard Band, Christine Fawson, a jazz artist from Berkeley University, and Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband — an acoustic rock band.

‘We have some great performers, including some local talent and some fan favorites. The arts council has booked different types of music genres and hope there will be a band for everyone to enjoy. The arts council made sure to invite all previous bands that were unable to perform in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic,” Tippetts said.

Each week at least one food truck will be in attendance, according to Tippetts.

Some of the vendors will include Black Knight BBQ, Yuchi Crispy Crepes, Shaved Ice Truck, and Karma Café.

Each week the food trucks will be highlighted on the Tooele City Arts Council Facebook page, along with the artist performing that week.

During the concert series the arts council is requesting that the public follow suggested guidelines concerning COVID-19.

“Please be respectful to those who choose to wear or not to wear a mask,” said Tippetts.

Fridays on Vine has been going on for over 15 years, according to Tippetts.

“The concert series first started out at the Veteran’s Park on Main Street and quickly outgrew the park,” she said. “The city was able to purchase a larger outdoor stage and move the event to the Aquatic Center Park where more people could be accommodated. Fridays on Vine has become a fun event for families and friends to enjoy.”

The Tooele City Arts Council would like to thank Tooele City, the PAR tax, and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums grant for helping with Fridays on Vine.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Fridays on Vine this year,” said Melodi Gochis, a member of the Tooele City Arts Council and Tooele City Council. “It’s good family entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.”