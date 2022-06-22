Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
June 22, 2022
Friday’s wind blew roof off of a Tooele mobile home

Friday’s high winds huffed and puffed and blew the roof off of a mobile home in Grandview Village on the west side of Tooele City.

Hollie Hochhaus owns and lives in the mobile home with her two children, a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. 

Hochhaus wasn’t home when the roof came off, but a neighbor called her and sent a photo of her damaged mobile home. She rushed home to find that the wind had torn off the roof covering her living room and kitchen.

Hochhaus, who works as a delivery driver, said she tried to purchase insurance on the mobile home when she bought it about a year and a half ago, but her insurer told her that the home was too old to insure.

Hochhaus is now left with a mobile home with about one-quarter of the roof missing and no insurance to cover repairs.

“I have no idea of what to do,” she said. “If it doesn’t rain I guess we’ll be OK for a while.”

The American Red Cross provided Hochhaus with $515 in emergency funds.

After hearing Hochhaus’ story, several contractors stopped by her house offering advice and assistance.

“With the damage that has currently been done from this wind storm I am looking at the possibility of having to completely rebuild this roof,” she said.

Hochhaus started a gofundme account at www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-roof-repair-from-wind-damage.

 

Tim Gillie

For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
