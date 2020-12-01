From commissioner to department head

Milne picked to lead Cache County’s economic development efforts ♦

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne is headed to Cache County.

Cache County Executive Craig Buttars announced the appointment of Milne as the new economic development director for Cache County, during the Cache County Council’s Nov. 24 meeting.

“He (Milne) has been the chair of the Utah State Association of County Commissioners and Councils,” Buttars said. “He is the kind of leader that can direct our economic development efforts in the county.”

Milne has overseen the economic development efforts of Tooele County since he was first elected to the County Commission eight years ago. He first directed the County’s economic development directors efforts and then when that position was eliminated during the County’s financial crisis, he took on the economic development duties directly.

Prior to serving on the Tooele County Commission, Milne served on the Tooele City Council where he also served as member of the board of directors of the Tooele City Redevelopment Agency.

Milne will be carving out a new office for Cache County, which has not had an economic development director prior to Milne’s appointment. He will report directly to Buttars, the elected county executive. Cache County has a seven member county council with an elected executive.

There are some similarities in the economic demographics of Tooele and Cache County, according to Milne.

Cache County has a significant portion of its workforce that commutes to Ogden and the Wasatch Front, much like Tooele County’s workforce that commutes to Salt Lake County, Milne said.

Part of his challenge in Cache County will be to create jobs that will raise the County’s median wage and keep graduating students employed in the county, Milne said.

Cache County is a little larger territory than Tooele County. Cache Valley Economic Development extends into Franklin County, Idaho. Logan has their own economic development director, however on the Utah side of Cache Valley there are 18 towns and municipalities to work with, according to Milne.

Buttars said Milne officially starts his new job on Dec. 7. Milne said he would initially work “a little here and there” in December as wraps things up as a County Commissioner here in Tooele.

Milne will eventually move to Cache County for at least Mondays through Fridays. He and his wife, Renee, work out a commuting plan for weekends.

Renee Milne works as a curriculum director for the Tooele County School District.

It appears that Shawn Milne, who is known to occasionally be a bit verbose, will be among friends in Cache County.

When Buttars said Milne would most likely attend the Cache County Council’s second meeting in December and say “a few words.” The Council members chuckled.