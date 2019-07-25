From sweet tooths to crashing cars, the Tooele County Fair has it all

There are some great contests and events sponsored or organized by USU Food Sense, Tooele County 4H and the USU Extension during the upcoming Tooele County Fair.

All are open to the public during the fair, which runs Thursday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 3 at Deseret Peak Complex.

Grill Masters take note. The 2nd Annual Create A Better Burger Contest is Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. on the lawn area west of Deseret Peak Convention Center. Food Sense will provide a large propane grill, lean ground beef, whole grain buns, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. You do not need to use these items but they do give extra points in judging. You must bring anything else needed to create your masterpiece. Only open to youth 12-17 and adults 18 and over. You must register by sending your name and age to sarah.patino@usu.edu by 7 p.m. July 30.

Little Farmers Yard is back for a second year and is the cutest addition to the Tooele County Fair. Come see what life is like on the farm. Drive a tractor, plant some crops, tend to the animals and eat a healthy treat afterwards. Little Farmers Yard is inside the convention center past the Home Arts & 4H displays. Come down and see us Aug. 1 4-8 p.m., Aug. 2 12-6 p.m. and Aug. 3 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

For ice cream aficionados, the no electricity “churned” Ice Cream Contest will be held Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. The contest will also be held in the lawn area west of the convention center. Come make ice cream the old-fashioned way. You must provide all your own ingredients for a no-cook ice cream, plus a hand crank ice cream maker or use an alternative method such as an ice cream ball, double baggie or a double tin can. Ice and salt will be provided on site. No ice cream made at home and brought finished to the contest will be judged.

The contest is open to adults, children eight and older, and also teams. Everyone wins a prize! Special categories include: Most Nutritious Yet Tasty, Most Unusual and People’s Choice. Due to safety concerns no raw eggs allowed, but commercially pasteurized egg products are acceptable. You must pre-register by texting your entry info to 435-840-4404 before 6 p.m. Aug. 1.

If you need help with your green thumb, check out the Tooele County Master Gardener booth. It will offer a free plant diagnostic clinic in the convention center foyer on Aug. 1 from 4-8 p.m., Aug. 2 4-8 p.m. and Aug. 3 12-8 p.m.

Do you have a really amazing pet? Bring it to the Open Pet Show on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. This contest will be held on stage in the Commercial Vendor Pavilion. There are prizes! Dress your pet up as a cow or in patriotic style and get a special themed prize. Everyone in the county is welcome. Any type of pet is welcome as long as you can keep it under control. Please bring your pet in a carrier and/or on a leash. Register via text to 435-840-4404 before 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Include your name, the pet’s name, the type of pet and anything special your pet can do.

Aug. 3 is the 9th Annual Tooele County Fair: Car, Truck and Bike Show. Current or classic, we love them all! Vehicles may arrive and register from 10-11 a.m. The show is open to the public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Pie or “Pie-Inspired” Dessert Contest will be held Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. in the Convention Center foyer. Bake an actual pie or pie inspired dessert. Have cupcakes or cookies that look or taste like pie? Enter them. The contest is open to adults, children 8 and older, and teams. Everyone gets a prize. Special category awards include cow theme or patriotic. If bringing smaller items, you must provide a minimum of four. All entries must include the recipe. Be prepared to answer a couple of questions by our esteemed judges from the sponsor organizations Sherry’s Sweets & USU Extension. Pre-registration required before 6 p.m. Aug. 1.

Make sure to come inside the convention center to check out the amazing 4H and Home Arts displays during the fair. Also remember the Tooele County Fair has tons of other things going on each day. An animal exhibit, a kids art yard, a family fun zone, two nights of demolition derbies, concerts by Carver Louis and Phil Vassar, a free family pool party and movie, a mobile video game trailer, amazing food vendors and more. For more info you can also check out Facebook events nearby or look on tooelefair.com

Sarah Patino is the Certified Nutrition Educator for Food Sense at the USU Extension – Tooele County office, which is located inside the Tooele County Health Department Building, 151 N. Main, Tooele. She can be reached at 435-277-2408 and at sarah.patino@usu.edu.