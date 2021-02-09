“Fry Sauce” by THS student ranks in top 3 in Senate art contest

Student’s depiction of Dairy Delight date portrays ‘best friends and good vibes’ ♦

A Tooele County student was among the top three winners in the 7th annual Utah Senate Art Contest.

Tooele High School’s Emily Wiley took third place in the contest with her painting titled, “Fry Sauce.”

Every year, Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams and the Utah State Senate hold a Visual Arts Scholarship Competition. This contest challenges Utah students to view the world artistically and express their creativity.

The contest has no specific theme, but students are encouraged to share a visual idea of an aspect of Utah that is meaningful and inspirational to them, whether that be the land, people or a specific moment in the state’s history.

Wiley explained how she ended with “Fry Sauce” as her contest entry.

“Normally, my memories of Utah take me to the mountains or beautiful landscapes unique to our state,” she said. “However, when I thought about Utah from an artistic perspective my mind went straight to fry sauce.”

The painting features french fries, flowing fry sauce, Coca-Cola and milkshakes along with “best friends and good vibes,” Wiley said.

Tooele City’s Dairy Delight diner was the inspiration for her painting, according to Wiley.

“It is a unique diner with card decks at every table and retro decorations,” wrote Wiley in her description of her painting. “I thought this was the perfect way to describe Tooele and the social aspect of our county. In this painting I wanted to recreate a classic date at the diner and the happy, friendly interactions my friends have.”

Bright energetic brush strokes represent the amazing state we live in, explained Wiley.

The top 20 contest entries are on display in the Capitol building, and the artists have been awarded scholarships to support their college and career goals.

The 20 student winners will receive scholarship awards deposited in a My529 account, which is a Utah educational savings plan.

The first-place winner will receive $5,000, second-place will receive $3,000, third-place winner will receive $1,000, with the remaining 17 receiving $500. The first-place piece will remain permanently in the Utah Senate suite.

Karmen Teuscher, Syracuse High School, took first place and Grace Kimber, Layton High School, took second place.

President Adams and his wife, Susan, with Sens. Kirk Cullimore and Jani Iwamoto and two professional judges selected the 20 winners for the exhibition.

“I am amazed at the art our high school students created this year,” said President Adams. “Seeing Utah through the eyes of our students is inspiring. It is a privilege to view their art as I walk through the Capitol every day.”

The competition is hosted by President Adams and the Utah State Senate. It is made possible because of the support of My529, the Division of Arts and Museums in the Department of Heritage and Arts, as well as the generous donors.

“It was a joy to be able to capture the state of Utah in this painting,” Wiley said.