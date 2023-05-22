Fuel spill shuts down Tooele’s Main Street

Main Street closed near Skyline Drive ♦

An accident between a semitruck and a passenger vehicle caused a fuel spill near Skyline Drive on Main Street on the afternoon of Monday, May 22.

The accident occurred at 12:07 p.m. at 494 S. Main Street, north of Go-fer Foods. When Tooele City police arrived on scene, they found out that a passenger car attempted to turn left from Main Street onto Skyline Drive as a semitruck was traveling northbound near Skyline Drive.

The vehicle failed to yield and turned out in front of the semitruck, causing an accident, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

Diesel fuel from the semitruck leaked all over the roadway in the area as a result of the accident. Because of the fuel on the road, Main Street had to be shut down.

The road was shut down for around two hours while crews cleaned up the fuel and traffic was diverted, according to Bentley. No serious injuries were reported.

“We want to remind people to be careful,” Bentley said. “This could have turned out a lot worse than it did being that the accident involved a semi and a car.”