Full text of Mayor Marshall’s State of the City address

Honorable City Council, staff members, employees, citizens and guests.

It is my distinct honor and great privilege this evening to report to you. Tonight, we celebrate our accomplishments of the past year. This past year was a great year. As we begin 2019 and reflect on the progress that our city has experienced — Wow! The hard work of the city employees, city council, and citizens is clearly evident.

But there is still a lot of hard work ahead of us. Our North Well project, along with our water and sewer line projects, is a great investment in the future of our city and the future of our residents. Cities all over the nation have been patching their infrastructure instead of doing the necessary repairs. We cannot fall into that trap. We must invest in our existing infrastructure to ensure the city’s future success.

There will be growing pains during construction, so we ask for your patience as we improve our water and sewer line capacity and reliability. In the upcoming months, I look forward to sharing additional information on these and other projects for our community.

The state of our city is strong and united. We will make it even stronger. The City of Grantsville is in a strong financial position. We have reserves, built by a conservative approach to budgeting and spending — that will continue. We always look for ways to ensure that our tax dollars are used efficiently.

Our police department responds with professionalism at any hour. We have well-trained and dedicated officers. They respond to keep our community safe, addressing many domestic violence, DUI and drug calls. They deal with these issues to keep our streets and neighborhoods safe. Thank you to our officers for all you do for our safety.

Our fire department responds to many emergency incident calls each year. They deal with difficult situations. If you have a fire or an accident, they show up to help. They have an impressive response time. They received a new pumper fire engine this past fall to help improve our aging fleet. This provides safer transportation for our firefighters to better respond to emergencies. Thank you to our firefighters for your service and the training classes provided for our community.

Our public works department is responsible for many services in our city. Buildings, vehicles, streets, cemetery, parks, water delivery, and sewer collections. They provide a great service to our community, which is no easy task. They are grateful that our aging infrastructure is being upgraded and improved. We thank our public works department for all they do.

Our library. It provides such great opportunities for our community, reading programs for our children, a place for tutoring for those who need it, adult programs for continuing education, just to mention a few. It truly is a beehive of activity for so many programs that benefit our residents.

The city staff is always friendly and ready to help our residents by providing the personal touch to all who come through the doors of City Hall. All of those hard-working city employees are one of our greatest strengths. To me it’s the difference that makes us stronger; it’s what makes Grantsville a model city.

I would like to thank all those who gave input into the city’s general plan. It is in the early stages of development. It is critical for the city to learn from its past, but more important to look at what we can become. The comprehensive general plan will help city leaders develop neighborhoods, parks, improve the traffic flow, look at the city’s economic development, and provide a model to follow.

A gem of the city — the Donner-Reed Museum — went through major structural restoration last year. This diamond of the city, and the state, is the oldest continually used public building in the state. The work done was structural, removing failing old adobe and putting in concrete blocks in place for solid corners and no bowing walls, leaving as much original structure as possible. The building has new cedar shingles on the roof. The stucco has been repaired and replaced. The building was painted inside and out. The museum has a new heating and cooling system to maintain constant temperature for the precious artifacts. I wish to acknowledge the Twenty Wells Chapter of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers. They have put a lot of work into setting up displays and cataloging all the artifacts. The entire community appreciates the time they spend giving tours and history lessons of the ill-fated journey of the Donner-Reed Party.

I am committed to having a good relationship with other government agencies. An invisible thread binds us together. We are united by the profound and powerful fact that we all live here.

Have you noticed that we no longer have our midday shakings? The blasting at the Depot has been relocated to the Depot’s south area where they do not have any residents that are in the concussion zone. Thank you to the Depot for moving the detonation area away from where our community received the brunt of the disposal process. We want to be supportive of the Army’s mission. They have a big responsibility as a support depot to our soldiers all over the world who are defending and protecting our way of life. We understand that the north area could still be used in an emergency. Again, we thank the Army for all their efforts in accomplishing this relocation.

I would like to give a very heartfelt thank you to the volunteers that help Grantsville City. We have many people who volunteer to help with our biggest event, our 4th of July celebration. It couldn’t be run without them. The volunteers make it possible. We also have volunteers that coach our children, volunteer at the shelter, the library, and serve on various committees, etc. A big thank you to all our volunteers who work behind the scenes and contribute their time to make Grantsville a great place to live.

I also want to thank the Veterans in our community. I’d like to thank them for their service. We wouldn’t have the freedoms we enjoy without them. I want them to know that we deeply appreciate the sacrifices that they, and their families, have made. Thank you for defending our freedom and preserving our way of life. Words cannot describe our gratitude.

I want to recognize the most important people in my life: My bride of 44 years, Corene, my sons, Ryan and Colin, and their families, my siblings, and my mother, Ruth. You are my greatest joy. My family’s support makes all the difference in the world to me. What a blessing it is to have your family close by for support. I am very proud of all of you. Your support allows me the opportunity to do the work that I love. Thank you.

As I looked back on a great year and look forward to new opportunities in 2019, I am thankful for such a generous community. We are fortunate to live in a place where service is part of our everyday lives. I’ve witnessed it recently with the latest winter storms by neighbors helping each other remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

I believe it is so important that we find ways to serve each other in our community, neighborhoods, and even in our own families. I recall a famous quote that states: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” There are many around us that are in need of help. Give a helping hand and start thinking of your neighbors. It teaches our children and sets an example that creates that small town feeling that we all love.

So often we rely on someone else to take care of those in need. The City does have a role to play, but it is no substitute for individuals helping each other. I am proud to live in a community that finds serving others to be not only rewarding, but an essential part of building a strong community. I hope that we can all look for opportunities to help our neighbors, become more involved, and find a way to serve in any capacity this year.

God bless you all and God bless the City of Grantsville. Thank you.

Mayor Brent Marshall