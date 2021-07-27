Full-time or part-time mayor for Grantsville

Voters may not know until after primary ♦

Grantsville voters are looking at a primary election ballot that arrived by mail with four names for city mayor, but whether the new mayor will be a full-time or part-time mayor is a question still being debated by the City Council.

The Grantsville City Council has had public discussions about the possibility of reorganizing their city government. Under discussion recently been hiring a city manager to take care of the administrative duties of daily city operations and shifting the current full-time mayor to a part-time position.

The decision to change may not be made before the August 10 primary.

Grantsville City Council member Jewel Allen said the topic will be discussed at the City Council’s work session meeting on Aug. 3.

However, Allen hasn’t seen the agenda yet and doesn’t know if the agenda will include changing the form of government as a business item that may be voted on that night, she said.

In the meantime, Allen said she would advise voters to vote for the candidate they feel will make the best full-time mayor.

“If we change to a part-time mayor and a manager, we will have a good mayor to run the city and work with the new manager and make a good transition,” she said.

Allen said the council has been talking about making the change for the last few months, but some details need to be worked out — like salaries and division of responsibilities —before they are ready to vote on it.

“The decision can’t be rushed,” Allen said. “The city had grown a lot in the last decade, a city manager with a part-time mayor would double the opportunity for the city to be represented.”

With Brent Marshall, who has served for 12 years as mayor stepping down, Allen said this would be a natural time to make the transition.

Marshall said he doesn’t favor changing to a city manager.

“A city manager is not accountable to the city or its residents, but only to five people,” he said. “And the city manager will also cost more money.”

Personally, Marshall said he is concerned that a city manager would come to Grantsville and only to use the job as a stepping stone to something bigger and better, he said.

Grantsville isn’t big enough to need the expense of a city manager, according to Marshall.

Marshall said the mayor could use an administrative assistant to the mayor who could help the mayor with the job of running the city and representing the city at various meetings, he said.

“That would cost a lot less than a city manager,” Marshall said.

Marshall also said he would advise voters to vote for the best candidate for a full-time mayor.

The council could make the decision to hire a city manager at any time according to city code, according to Marshall.

“In the meantime the city needs a good mayor,” he said.