  • People lined the streets last year for a parade in Lake Point to celebrate Lake Point Days. A parade will again be part of the celebration this year and will start at 9 a.m.
  • Cory Cook, Kimberlin Davies and Allie Swenson play Twister during last year’s Lake Point Days. This year’s event starts on Friday evening with a potluck dinner. Several other events are planned for Saturday.

August 24, 2017
Fun Lake Point Days set for this Friday and Saturday

 

Two days of fun and family-friendly events are planned for Lake Point residents to celebrate their community this weekend.

Lake Point Days begins Friday, with a neighborhood potluck dinner and chili cook off at 6:30 p.m. There will be awards for chili and deserts, including most creative, most original and most flavorful.

Festivities will conclude Friday with a movie in the park behind the LDS Church at 1366 Canyon Road at 8 p.m. Residents should bring blankets or chairs to sit on and concessions will be sold.

The next morning, there will be a 5K and kids fun run, which begin at 7 a.m. in the LDS Church parking lot. Registration for 5K runners is $10 by Friday and $12 on the day of the event. Additional family members cost $8 and participants will receive a T-shirt.

Following the runs, there will be a parade at 9 a.m., which starts at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Center Street before continuing down Center Street to the park. A children’s parade with bikes, wagons and scooters will precede the main parade, which will feature tractors, emergency equipment, horses, businesses and family floats.

Once the parade concludes, residents will gather at the park for a flag raising ceremony by active military personnel, and a horse show.

A ham and pancake breakfast will be available beginning at 10 a.m., for $3 per person and $15 per family. At the same time, a car show will be held at the park.

Other morning activities will include barrel train rides, petting zoo, relay races, horse rides and bingo for the adults.

