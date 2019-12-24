Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Snowville, Utah near the Idaho border is on the U.S. Census Bureau’s list of holiday named towns.

December 24, 2019
Fun seasonal facts from the US Census Bureau

Yes, there is a Santa Claus, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 2010 Census lists two Santa Clauses: Santa Claus City, Georgia (population 165), and Santa Claus Town, Indiana (2,481).

Snowville, Utah (population 167) made the U.S. Census Bureau’s list of holiday towns. Snowville is near the Utah-Idaho border off of Interstate 84.

The holidays are a time for gathering and celebrating with family and friends, gift-giving, reflection and thanks. To commemorate this time of year, the U.S. Census Bureau joins in the fun with a list of holiday-related facts and figures from its vast collection of statistics from the 2010 Census.

Places with festive names include a dozen named Holly — Mount Holly, North Carolina (population 15,635), and Holly Springs, Mississippi (7,621) and Mount Holly City, North Carolina (13,565), among them.

The holidays may be celebrated every day in towns like Holiday City Village, Ohio (population 52), Holiday Hills Village, Illinois (610), or Holiday Lakes Town, Texas (1,107). 

Every day is Christmas in Noel, Missouri (population 1,832), according to the Census Bureau’s report.

There is also Snowflake, Arizona (population 5,753); North Pole, Alaska (2,101); and  remember Santa’s reindeer — Dasher, Georgia (991), and Rudolph, Wisconsin. (424).

