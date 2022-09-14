Funding secured for new high school access roads

Transportation sales tax to cover expense improvements for 2400 North and Berra Blvd. ♦

Tooele City and the Tooele County School District recently partnered together to secure funding to extend roads between 2400 North and Berra Boulevard in Overlake by Deseret Peak High School.

The funding will come from the third quarter Transportation Sales Tax Fund, a voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax, also known as local option sales tax, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director.

This tax is equated to an increase in sales tax of one-quarter of one cent, equal to $0.0025, on any sales tax eligible purchase in Tooele County.

“Revenue from this tax goes into a transportation fund that can only be used for certain transportation projects,” Stewart explained. “State code determines what is an eligible use. Luckily, the uses are fairly broad and the Third Quarter Fund has become a great tool for cities and towns across the country to fund transportation projects.”

Before money from the tax can be used on a transportation project, the Tooele County Council of Governments, consisting of mayors from cities and towns in Tooele County and County Council members, has to give their approval.

Ultimately the list of projects for the third quarter funds are approved by the County Council.

After appearing before the Council of Governments and the County Council, Tooele City and the school district were granted funding to build the new road leading to the high school.

The new roads, which will loop around Deseret Peak High School, will create connectivity from Overlake to 2400 North and will mitigate traffic congestion at 2000 North and other nearby intersections. It will also ensure that there is a way for emergency vehicles to access Mountain West Medical Center.