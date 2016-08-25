Fundraiser set for this Friday to help girl’s medical expenses

Janna’s Java will host a fundraiser Friday for the girl who fell through a skylight at Tooele Junior High School on July 11.

Maddie Olsen, 12, was hurt when she and another girl climbed onto the school’s roof to retrieve a ball. While walking on the roof, she fell through a skylight, falling approximately 15 feet into the school building. She was transported by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in stable condition, according to Tooele City police.

Olsen broke her left femur in the accident, said her grandfather Randy Morehead. She will be in a wheelchair for six months, according to a flyer for the fundraiser posted at Janna’s Java.

Morehead has organized a car and bike show to take place from 6-9 p.m. at Janna’s Java, 402 N. Main Street in Tooele.

“With all the medical bills, it’s kinda rough right now,” he said. “She’s gonna be all right, though.”

Registration for the car show costs $10. Anyone interested in entering their car or bike can call Alisha Perez at 435-849-3687, said fundraiser volunteer Carlos Perez. All cars and bikes should check in at 5 p.m. Friday.

In addition to browsing the car show, people can buy pulled pork sandwiches, salad and corn for dinner. Tooele Valley Meats donated the pork, Perez said.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Olsen’s family. Volunteers will also be accepting donations. The goal is to raise $3,000 to meet the family’s insurance deductible, Perez added.

Janna Millard said she was happy to donate her coffee shop’s parking lot for the fundraiser.

“It’s a good cause,” she said. “I hope a lot of people show up for it.”