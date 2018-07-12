Fundraiser will help replace animals killed in dog attack

A fundraiser sponsored by North Rim Insurance Agency in Tooele on Tuesday will help re-establish an animal program run by the non-profit group REACH Utah.

REACH stands for Raising Education through Arts, Characters and Heroes with its main chapter in Tooele. All of REACH’s educational programs are conducted by volunteers who dress in costumes.

REACH was in the process of adding an educational program where it would use small animals raised by Trip and Kaylee Kiss of Tooele.

About two dozen of the animals were lost when a husky got loose in the Kiss’s neighborhood on May 30 and killed them.

“Money raised at the fundraiser will go into our animal programs and will help re-secure the Kiss’s property from future issues,” said Mandy Jo Brown, director of REACH Utah. “It will also help to care for the new baby animals donated to us before we were ready to take them.”

Ky Tawhai, officer manager at North Rim Insurance, said her agency is excited to give back to the community as it celebrates its one-year anniversary.

She said 100 percent of the raffle proceeds will be donated to REACH to fund its animal husbandry program.

“The husky killed the program’s trained animals, including a goose named Rex, chickens, bunnies and a few ducks,” Tawhai said. “Local Tooele businesses have donated to our raffle and silent auction.”

The fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Rim Insurance’s office at 250 S. Main St. in Tooele. The event will include food to purchase and a raffle.