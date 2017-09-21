Future residential streets in Grantsville to be 8-feet wider

Future residential streets in Grantsville will be wider after the city council passed an ordinance Wednesday night.

Residential roadways will now be 43 feet wide, an increase of 8 feet over the previous requirement. The street width includes curb and gutter.

Councilman Tom Tripp pushed for the wider streets to increase space for on-street parking and allow cars to safely pass each other. The change is also intended to help the city’s fire department, which has trouble turning some of its apparatus on narrower streets.

The ordinance passed by a unanimous vote during Wednesday night’s city council meeting. It is expected to take effect immediately after notice of the ordinance has been posted and a copy has been received by the county recorder.

Tripp had brought up the need for wider roads during previous meetings, including the Aug. 16 city council meeting. He cited cramped conditions on roadways like Ranch Road as reasoning behind passing the ordinance.

The city’s street master plan had two smaller designations previously, including residential roadways, with 11-foot travel lanes, 4-foot buffers and curbing. Now residential streets will follow the local roadway dimensions, which include 11-foot travel lanes, 8-foot parking lanes and curbs.

The ordinance does not apply to existing Grantsville City streets.