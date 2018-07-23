Gang-related graffiti found on buildings, vehicles Thursday

Graffiti, which Tooele City police believe is connected to gang activity, appeared at four separate locations on Thursday morning.

Graffiti was discovered the morning of July 19, first at the LDS church at 235 S. 200 East on the north and south side of the building, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. One set of graffiti read “KTP5” and featured a crown on the side of the building.

The same marks, as well as graffiti referencing the Crips gang and the California Penal Code which defines homicide, were found at the snack shack at softball fields and pavilion near the Pratt Aquatic Center Thursday, Hansen said. Similar graffiti was found on vehicles at Tooele High School the same morning.

Hansen said investigators have not seen the KTP or KTP5 tag before, but believe it could be related to the Kearns Street Bloods, a branch of the Bloods gang based out of Kearns, Utah. The graffiti was spray painted in red, the color associated with Bloods gangs and their affiliates.

Hansen said the graffiti was unusual because it was seen on both the west and east sides of town. Investigators have been in contact with the Tooele Drug and Gang Task Force about the vandalism and the department is following up on several leads.

Anyone with information on the vandalism or who suspects gang activity in their area can contact the tip line for the Tooele Drug and Gang Task Force by phone at 435-579-3777 or by email at tip-a-cop@tooelecity.org.