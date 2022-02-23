Garden Expo planned for this weekend

The annual Spring Garden Expo will be hosted by the Utah State University Extension this Saturday in Tooele City.

The Expo includes several sessions for participants to choose from related to gardening, including localscapes, urban homesteading, squash cooking, water wise planting and design, and smart irrigation.

“This annual event kicks off the garden season in our valley,” said Jay Cooper,a presenter at the event.

The expo will kick off at 9:30 a.m. The price of admission is $5.

The first presentation will begin at 10 a.m. with a general session where Cynthia Bee, with the Jordan River Conservancy District, will talk to those in attendance about localscapes.

“Localscapes is a newly created word,” Cooper said. “Localscapes is a new approach to landscaping using less water and less maintenance while still enjoying a traditional appearance…Localscapes include settings that are very colorful and green, but are using plants that are well-adapted to our area and don’t require as much maintenance to thrive.”

At 11 a.m., participants will have the option to choose between two sessions: Localscapes University, a more in-depth look into the landscape type from the first session by Bee or Smart Irrigation for Homeowners put on by Orbit Irrigation.

“If someone doesn’t want to do localscapes at 11 a.m., they can go to the Orbit Irrigation presentation. It’s wireless technology that’s now being put into irrigation systems so that it waters more precisely, turns off when there is rain in the forecast, and reduces the watering cycle during wetter times, so you don’t waste water,” Cooper explained.

At noon, the two sessions participants can choose from include: a continuation of the final part of Localscapes University or an urban homesteading course put on by Andree Walker-Bravo.

“Homesteading has to do with taking a small space in an urban setting and creating food plots, some people do chickens, bees, or any of that allowed by local ordinances. Walker-Bravo will talk about how to actually make your yardscape productive so you end up being able to put things on your dinner table out of your yard,” Cooper explained.

During the last session from 1 to 2 p.m., a course called “Water Wise Planting Design” will be put on by Ginny Hooper. Participants also have the option of going to Cooper’s class about growing and enjoying tasty squash.

“The Water Wise class will be about laying out designs and Hooper’s favorite plants,” Cooper explained. “She usually brings in some of her favorite plants.”

During the first part of the squash class, Cooper will talk about squash cultivation and pest control. Then, Cooper’s wife, Maggie, will show participants how to make a recipe with squash.

“The expo will help to raise your knowledge base of what works really well, durable planting, and that sort of thing,” Jay Cooper said.

The event will be held at the Tooele County Extension Auditorium located at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

For questions, please call 435-277-2409. Masks are required at the event.