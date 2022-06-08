Garden tour to be held this weekend

The 23rd annual garden tour is scheduled for this weekend.

The tour, put on this year by the Tooele Valley Gardening Association, will feature 12 beautiful gardens throughout the Tooele Valley and take place on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The settings range from compact to large, formal to whimsical, and shady to sunny,” Jay Cooper, co-founder of the Tooele Valley Gardening Association said.

Each year, Speirs Farm is a must-see location on the tour.

“Speirs Farm has been described many times as a community treasure,” Cooper said. “More people discover this beautiful, sesquicentennial park each year…This beautiful setting features a wide range of mature trees, shrubs, plantings, and food plot, along with an array of shade structures and places to sit and take in the view.”

Those interested in attending the event can purchase a tour book this week at annualgardentour.info, or at tour sponsored locations, including Adobe Rock Products at 700 E. Village Blvd in Stansbury Park or Tooele Valley Nursery at 425 E. Cimmarron Way in Erda.

Books can also be purchased on the days of the tour at Speirs Farm, located at 394 W. 200 South in Tooele.

The books, which include a ticket, are $10 per adult and those 18 and younger are admitted for free.

The tour book lists all locations, complete with a location description, address, and driving directions.

Those who participate in the tour aren’t required to visit each location.

The Tooele Valley Nursery will also be hosting a free twilight tour on June 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the nursery. All ages are welcome and attendees will be able to purchase food from a local food truck and walk the Nursery’s one and a half acres of trees, shrubs, flowers, outbuildings, and sitting areas.

Workshops will also be offered.

For more information regarding the tour, please visit annualgardentour.info or contact Cooper at jay@dirtfarmerjay.com or call 435-830-1447.

To become part of the Tooele Valley Gardening Association, please visit their Facebook page.