“We lost a good one!” Nov. 10, 2022, Garn Newman passed away in Grantsville, Utah. Garn was born June 23, 1965, to Gordon and Marie Newman in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Garn grew up in a beautiful rural neighborhood on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley where he and his family made many lifelong relationships with the people and neighbors who called this area home. Garn graduated from West High School and was no stranger to hard work. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years at Harper Excavating, and for the last 11-plus years at the Tooele County Landfill.

Garn made his home in Grantsville, Utah, where he and his wife Judy have lived for many years. Garn was a “cowboy” and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed horse rides in the mountains, hunting, fishing and most recently enjoyed riding his ATV (side-by-side) with his brothers, friends, and family. Garn will be missed by his wife Judy and the many friends, family, and coworkers who knew him.

Garn is survived by his wife Judy Newman; grandson Brandon (Tiffani); mother Marie Newman; brothers Manley (Virginia), Charles (Joyce), Clark (Gail); and sister Shelia and James (Karol).

He was preceded in death by his father Gordon and father- in-law Larry Plumb.

Garn’s wish was to be cremated with no funeral services. There will be a celebration of his life that will be scheduled at a later date.