Gary Edwin “Tuff” Bevan

Gary Edwin Bevan, 78, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 1, 2018. Gary was born in Tooele, Utah, on Aug. 15, 1939, to Ralph Bevan and Alice St. Clair Bevan. He was an Eagle Scout, a 1957 graduate of Tooele High School, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1959-1963. After his military service, Gary began work at Kennecott Copper where he worked for more than 40 years until his retirement.

He married Sandra Lynne Maloney on Oct. 8, 1983. Gary served his community as President of Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company and the Tooele County Cattlemen’s Association. He loved the Lord and served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He built many relationships as he served in the Bishopric for his ward, the Tooele South Stake High Council, and a service mission at the Vernon Livestock Welfare Ranch.

Known by friends and family as “Tuff,” he was happiest watching a rodeo, feeding the cows, enjoying his wife’s cooking and spending time at the family cabin. The highlight of his day was driving up to “check on Settlement Canyon” with his grandson, JT.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lynne; children Anne Marie Allred, Shelly (Cody) Smith and Ty (Brooke) Bevan; grandchildren, Ashley, McLaine, Madelyn, Katelyn and JT; great grandchildren Mackley and Hazel; and sister, Pamela (Raymond) Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Alice Bevan; brother, Brent Amos Bevan; and granddaughter, Sierra Lynne Smith.

A viewing will be held Jan. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main, Tooele. Funeral services will be held Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tooele 11th Ward chapel, 180 S. Coleman, Tooele. A viewing from 10-11:15 a.m. will precede the funeral services.