Gas leak shuts down Main Street for several hours

Natural gas leak migrated into stormwater system under street ♦

A portion of Tooele City Main Street was closed for several hours on Monday as first responders and Dominion Energy crews investigated a natural gas leak.

Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse said the department was called out around 10:45 a.m. on Monday on reports of a gas leak. Dominion Energy was already on scene investigating reports of the smell of natural gas in the area of 900 N. Main St.

It was determined a leak in a natural gas line had migrated into the stormwater system under Main Street, prompting Dominion Energy to request fire units, Whitehouse said.

Denny’s Restaurant, Victor’s Tires and Steadman’s Recreation were evacuated due to the gas leak and some nearby businesses voluntarily evacuated, according to Whitehouse. The gas leak also caused a closure of all lanes on Main Street between 700 North and 1000 North, which lasted until about 3 p.m.

Whitehouse said the closures remained in place until the concentrations of natural gas were low enough to ensure the scene was safe while Dominion Energy crews investigated the source of the leak. Once the concentration of natural gas was considered safe, the roadway and businesses were reopened.

When natural gas leaks, it migrates toward a path of least resistance, which led it to the open piping system of the stormwater system, Whitehouse said. While there was no damage as a result of the leak, it takes hours for the natural gas to safely dissipate out of the system, he said.