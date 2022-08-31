Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image A toll booth worker collects the fee for entrance at the mouth of Middle Canyon in May 2022. The upper portion of Middle Canyon will be closed Sept. 6-28 while Dominion Energy repairs and reburies part of their high pressure gas pipeline.

August 31, 2022
Gas pipeline repair causes Middle Canyon closure

Camping will stay open 

Middle Canyon will be partially closed while Dominion Energy repairs a high pressure gas line that has been partially uncovered, according to Brittany Lopez, assistant Tooele County manager.

“We’re trying to make sure that Dominion has all the necessary equipment and supplies needed to fix the pipeline on site before the road is closed,” Lopez said.

The permit to cover the high pressure gas line issued to Dominion Energy states that Dominion will put out message board signs on Aug. 31.

The Canyon is expected to be closed from Sep. 6-28. 

Camping on the Tooele side of the canyon will be open until Oct. 31, weather permitting, according to Lopez.

 

