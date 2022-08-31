Gas pipeline repair causes Middle Canyon closure

Camping will stay open ♦

Middle Canyon will be partially closed while Dominion Energy repairs a high pressure gas line that has been partially uncovered, according to Brittany Lopez, assistant Tooele County manager.

“We’re trying to make sure that Dominion has all the necessary equipment and supplies needed to fix the pipeline on site before the road is closed,” Lopez said.

The permit to cover the high pressure gas line issued to Dominion Energy states that Dominion will put out message board signs on Aug. 31.

The Canyon is expected to be closed from Sep. 6-28.

Camping on the Tooele side of the canyon will be open until Oct. 31, weather permitting, according to Lopez.