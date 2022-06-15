Gas prices exceed historic highs

Tooele County drivers coping with prices ♦

Juleen Vidovic, Tooele, decided not to go on a vacation because of gas prices. She also said her family doesn’t drive into Salt Lake County as often as they did before gas prices went up.

It’s here. One gas station in Tooele City had a posted price for regular gas of $5.099 per gallon on Tuesday evening.

As of 11 a.m. today, GasBuddy.com shows the lowest reported price for gas in Tooele City is $4.94 at Walmart. One store is at $4.96 per gallon. Three stores are listed at GasBuddy.com with gas for $4.97 per gallon, two are at $4.99 per gallon and one is at $5.09.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Utah today is $5.018, slightly ahead of the national average of $5.016, according to AAA.

The previous highest price for gas in Utah was $4.30 per gallon on March 10, 2022, before that the highest gas price in Utah was $4.22 per gallon set on July 18, 2008.

Up until now, AAA reports that the high price of gas has not deterred Americans from driving.

“Based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Some Tooele drivers say gas prices near $5 a gallon have already changed their driving habits.

“I’m making more budget friendly meals to keep grocery costs down,” said Jana Perkins, Stansbury Park. “I only put $20-$40 in my tank at a time instead of filling it up. I am also waiting until I need to run two or more errands before driving to Tooele. I’ve also reduced driving to places I can walk to. I’m using my legs a lot more!”

Aimee Farley, Erda, reports that she hasn’t changed her driving too much, because she works at home.

“If I had to go back into the office I would start incorporating public transit and a bike into my transportation methods,” she said.

However, Katie Daoust, Erda, said while she has noticed it’s costing more to fill up her tank, it hasn’t affected her driving.

Robin Douglas, Tooele, said she purchased a 2015 Subaru Forester a month ago. Having owned an older version, Douglas said the Forester gets “phenomenal gas mileage.”

“I have owned it for almost 2 months and filled it up three times,” she said. “This includes a trip to Ephraim and back to pick up my son from Snow College. I filled the tank in Tooele, made the round trip, and had a third of a tank when I pulled into the driveway. I combine errands, watch my spending and order items online if it’s something I need but can wait a few days for a delivery. I would love to take a trip to Los Angeles to visit friends in August but that’s probably not going to happen since I will need to pay a tuition bill.”

Kim Clausing, Lake Point, said she hasn’t dewinterized her boat. Putting gas in a truck to haul a boat and then putting gas in the boat to drive around a lake that is low with water doesn’t sound like a useful consumption of gas, she said.

“Definitely less driving out to dinner,” Clausing said. “Making plans meaningful when we drive somewhere. Grateful for teleworking.”

Kiplinger lists several things that have combined to increase gas prices; global oil demand rebounding from the pandemic faster than production, the war in Ukraine, efforts in the U.S. to transition the economy away from reliance on fossil fuels, and energy companies’ reluctance to invest in more oil.

Barring a recession, which would likely dent demand for gas and other fuels, Kiplinger forecasts the national average price peaking somewhere between $5.25 and $5.50 later this summer, barring any hurricanes hitting the Gulf of Mexico.