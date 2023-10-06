Gayle England, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and cherished friend, passed peacefully from this life Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. She was surrounded by her husband and four children, who are committed to upholding her legacy of patience, kindness, service to others and unwavering love for our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Family was the cornerstone of her existence and the source of immeasurable joy. She was happiest when surrounded by her large extended family gathered for holidays, birthdays, special events or camping trips. Gayle held a special place in her heart for the years her family spent exploring Europe while stationed at Ramstein AFB in Germany.

Gayle was an avid reader and crossword enthusiast who found delight in life’s simple pleasures. She loved all things chocolate and began her days with a glass of chocolate milk. Her preference for brownies over cake was well known and she usually had a stash of peanut clusters nearby.

She was born to Sam and Alice Walton on Aug. 30, 1938, in Thayne, Wyoming. She was the oldest of their three daughters. Gaye was her identical twin and ReNae was the youngest. She grew up with her half-brother and sister, Dallas and MarJean.

On March 6, 1959, in the sacred Salt Lake LDS temple, she married Roger England. Together, they were blessed with four children, Kathryn, David, Pamela and Kristine; along with 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Gayle’s life was held Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Interment Roy City Cemetery.