Generator walks out open garage door

It only took four minutes ♦

A woman in Tooele City reported her $500 generator was stolen after her garage was left open for five minutes last week.

Stephanie Bothell is now warning the public to keep their belongings safe.

Bothell’s son opened their garage door at their residence on 400 South in Tooele at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, to leave for work , but the garage didn’t close after him, even though he pushed the button to close it, according to Bothell.

“At certain times of year and certain times of day, the garage door sensors see a shadow of the sun on the wall and think it’s an object,” Bothell said. “It will start to shut, then it will back up and not shut.”

Bothell’s son, thinking the door shut, headed to work.

Not even five minutes later, Bothell’s $500 generator, which was visible and located toward the front of the garage, was stolen.

“Looking at the security camera footage, you can see this man wheeling a bicycle past my house and he saw that the garage door was open,” Bothell explained. “Four minutes later, he rode away with my big, heavy generator.”

“It was a crime of opportunity,” Bothell continued. “I think they could turn around and sell it quickly. People are always looking for those generators…They’re valuable and it has a handle, so you can just carry it away.”

Bothell said that the generator weighed about 50 pounds.

“I guess he was just really experienced with stealing,” Bothell said.

Bothell doesn’t want what happened to her to happen to anyone else.

“Opportunists are out there, so just keep your stuff locked up,” she said. “You think you can trust people but you can’t. All it took was five minutes with the garage door open.”

Bothell said she would appreciate the community being on the lookout for her generator. She described it as a Predator 2000 watt.

If located, please call Tooele County dispatch, she said.

Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department provided advice for residents to keep their belongings safe.

“The police department encourages our community to take a proactive approach to keeping their property secure,” Hansen said. “As far as your residence, keep the garage door closed at all times and keep your exterior doors locked, even in the daytime. Numerous cases are reported each year to the police in which a suspect will enter an open garage to steal property or your vehicle.”

Hansen also wanted to warn individuals about another type of crime.

“Each winter, our vehicle theft crime rates increase due to the public starting their vehicles in the morning with the keys in the ignition, leaving it running, and going back inside their residence,” he said.