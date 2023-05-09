George Paul Lopez, 53, of Tooele, Utah, passed away unexpectedly May 4, 2023.

George was born in Tooele, Utah, June 30, 1969. He was raised in Tooele with his four siblings by parents George and Claudia Lopez. Growing up he loved spending time with his Grandma Saudi. Later in life he enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing with his family. He loved his job as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed going on adventures with his longtime girlfriend Dynese Denton and his American bulldog, “Dot.”

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Claudia Lopez.

He is survived by his brother Tim Lopez; sisters Leslie (William) Anderson, Theresa (Jerry) Montoya and Stephanie Gonzalez; his two children, Alex (Chapa) Lopez, Erin (Joseph) Armitstead; as well as four grandchildren who loved and adored him. He’s also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11 a.m, at the Tooele City Cemetery. He will be laid to rest by his mom and dad.

Dad, we will miss your can-do attitude and the best bear hugs in the world. We love you Dad.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at DaltonHoopes.com.