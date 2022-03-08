Nov. 6, 1928 – March 7, 2022

George Thomas Crane passed away March 7, 2022.

George Crane was born Nov. 6, 1928, in Nephi, Utah. He was the youngest son of Heber Cyrus and Fern Riches Crane. His siblings are Florence, Alice, Betty, and Jim.

He was educated in Nephi, Utah, graduating from Juab High School. His higher education began at Utah State University and then he attended veterinary school at Colorado State University. He concluded his education with a master’s degree from Brigham Young University.

George was employed as a microbiologist for the Center for Disease Control in Greeley, Colorado, and later at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in ward and stake callings. George served from 1949 to 1951 in the Eastern Canadian Mission.

Later, George served for two years in the US army. During that time, he was an observer of the atomic test in southern Nevada at which time he met his future wife Pamela Davis in Las Vegas, Nevada.

George and Pam were married in the St. George, Utah, temple Feb. 19, 1954. They raised four children Barry, Cindy, Sue Ann, and Randy. Later they were blessed with 14 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m., at the Willow Bend Ward building, 980 N. Shepard Church Dr., Farmington, Utah. A viewing will precede the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

The family would like to thank all who helped with George’s care during the last stages of his life, especially members of the Willow Bend Ward and the staff at the Villas at Baer Creek. He shared fond memories of friends, neighbors, and medical professionals who attended to him.

In lieu of flowers, at George’s request, consider donating to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Services.