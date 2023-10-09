Gerald (Gary) Lavel Smith, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Oct. 5, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona. Gary was born to Ernest and Madge Smith on April 11, 1940.

Gary grew up in Tooele, Utah. Gary was a career Navy man, enlisting in July 1957 and retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in June 1974. During his time in the Navy Gary served three tours in Vietnam and earned the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Gary held fond memories of his days in the Navy and communicated with many of his shipmates in recent years.

Gary was a lover of the outdoors. Prior to his illnesses he thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Gary and Pat spent four years camp-hosting in various mountain ranges. He loved spending time on his 4-wheeler and collecting rocks.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Madge Smith, spouse Carol P. Smith, and siblings Nona C. Harrell and Debra L. Williams, and stepson Joseph Hickle. He is survived by his wife Patricia Smith; children Dustin (Angela) Smith, and Savala (Lane) Devoge; step-sons James (Brenda) Hickle and Rick (Tiffany) Yount; sister Nancy Madill, and two brothers Richard (Sandy) and Gaylen (Terry) Smith; grandchildren Alexandria (Spencer) Nudelman, Chelsea and Stephen Yount, KimberlyAnn Hickle, and Gage Smith; great-grandchildren Brooklynn and Randilynn Wheeler, and Nova Spillman; as well as numerous cousins. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his great-granddaughter Jacklynn Nudelman at the time of his passing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.