Gerald James Smith, 84, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Funeral Services will be held Friday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 140 N. 400 West, Orem, Utah. A Viewing will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.