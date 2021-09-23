Geraldine Shields Droubay, age 98, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at the home of her son in Tooele. She was born May 27, 1923, in Tooele to Charles Lester Shields and Zella Maria Walters Shields, the oldest of four children. Her family home was one of love, fun, and faith.

As a young girl she developed a love of music and played clarinet in the high school band. She also began taking piano lessons, the beginning of a lifelong romance between herself and the keyboard, which would last throughout her lifetime, and bless the lives of thousands of people. She played the piano or organ for hundreds upon hundreds of church meetings, funerals, special events and recitals. She accompanied young instrumentalists at try-outs and competitions. And she taught hundreds of young people the rudiments and the art of playing the piano.

As a teenager at Tooele High School, she met and began to date Wendell Droubay. He, too, enjoyed music and had a rich singing voice. Their friendship eventually blossomed to romance, and finally to marriage. They established their home in Tooele, and never left.

Their marriage was blessed with four children: a stillborn daughter; Wendell, Jr. (Kathleen) of Brigham City; Leslee, who lived but two days, and Richard (Lynne, deceased) of Tooele. She was proud to claim eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was an amazing cook, and world-class homemaker. Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas buffets were legendary, as was her refusal to leave the house until her hair and makeup were perfect. Her happiest moments came when surrounded by her family, who love and adore her.

Mom was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings and assignments through the years, including Primary President, Relief Society President, bishop’s wife, and — most frequently — ward organist. She and Dad served as ordinance workers in the Salt Lake Temple; and filled a full-time mission in Austria where they supported a branch of the Church while Mom fed the young missionaries. They loved the Austrian people, and the beauty of the Austrian Alps and countryside.

To say Mom loved to travel would be the understatement of the century. She and Dad traveled throughout the United States, Europe and Canada. For many years they enjoyed a weeklong excursion to Hebgen Lake, Montana, for relaxation, fishing, and Yellowstone sightseeing. She was never more relaxed than on the boat with a fishing rod and a Coke in her hand. She loved Lake Powell in the summer heat, and family Christmas gatherings in the cold of winter.

Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband, daughter Leslee, parents, siblings Theron and Zella, and daughter-in-law Lynne. She is survived by her sons and their families, and by her brother Paul (Cathy) of Folsom, California. She leaves a legacy of love, beauty, music and faith.

Viewing and funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Tooele South Stake Center. A viewing at 11 a.m. will precede the funeral service, which will begin at 1 p.m.

We express our deepest appreciation and love to Kae Olson for the care and friendship she has shown Mom over the past 2 years.

Thank you to Tate Mortuary for their kind and professional services.