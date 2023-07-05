Get ready for Erda Days

This weekend, the people of Erda will gather to celebrate their city during their two-day “Erda Days” celebration.

Erda Days will take place the evening of Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

The celebration will begin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a Dutch oven dinner at the Warr Memorial Park. The dinner will consist of roasted pork, potatoes, carrots, onions, salad, watermelon, homemade scones, and cookies.

Everyone 16 and older will be welcome at the dinner, even if they don’t live in Erda.

After dinner there will be a variety show featuring talented individuals from Erda.

“The director of the variety show does a wonderful job,” said Chriss Connelly, co-organizer of Erda Days, said. “There will be 10 to 12 numbers and everything will be a surprise.”

There will also be a raffle and auction on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning beginning at 6:30 a.m., there will be a 5K and a 1K run. Those interested in participating in the races should meet at the Beazer home, located at 4336 Liddell Lane.

Participants in the parade will begin lining up at 9 a.m. on Liddell Lane. Judging will take place at 9:30 a.m. Those interested in participating in the parade should call Nancy at 435-840-8121 to pre-register.

The parade will begin on Liddell Lane at 10 a.m. and travel up Erda Way to the LDS Church on the corner of state Route 36 and Erda Way where it will end.

“We have a lot of families in the parade and we always have a few really good floats,” Connelly said.

Activities at the Warr Memorial Park will begin at noon. The entrance fee will be $1 to get into the park and lunch will be served for $7 per plate and include a hamburger or hotdog, chips, a brownie, and a drink.

There will be a watermelon eating contest at 1 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a tug of war contest.

The afternoon will continue at 2 p.m. with a greased pig contest and bingo. There will be a cakewalk at 2:30 p.m. Raffle winners from the previous evening will be drawn at 3:30 p.m.

The activities at the park will also include games for kids, slides, and a dunk tank.

“We welcome all to our community activities,” Connelly said. “Come out and get to know your neighbors.”