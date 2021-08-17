Get ready, get set, and go: It’s time for school to start

Schedules, registration, COVID-19 guidelines, and other info. to get prepared to head back to school ♦

Teachers in the Tooele County School District are already back in schools and in one week students will return for five days of learning each week.

Due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year Fridays were half-days, with the half-day of learning occurring at home online.

In May 2021 the Tooele County School Board decided that the district would return to five-days of all in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic all Tooele County Schools had one half-day of instruction each week with the other half of that day reserved for teacher preparation and collaboration time.

Which day of the week is the half-day has varied through the years. The school board decided in May that for the 2021-2022 year elementary schools will have their half-day on Wednesdays and secondary schools will have their half-day on Fridays.

Tooele Education Association president Rick Harrison told the school board that when TEA surveyed teachers that elementary teachers overwhelmingly wanted to return to Wednesday early out days while secondary teachers were somewhat split.

Fridays for secondary schools works better with Tooele Technical College and Utah State University. It also cuts down on students that are pulled out of class for sports and activities, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

For Stansbury, Tooele and Grantsville schools the full day for kindergarten through sixth grade schools will start at 8:50 a.m. Monday through Friday. They will end at 3:35 p.m., except on Wednesday when classes will end at 12:30 p.m.

For all junior high schools and high schools in Stansbury, Tooele and Grantsville the school day starts at 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and ends at 2:40 p.m. On Friday the secondary school day ends at 1:30 p.m. for these schools.

The first day of kindergarten is August 30.

The schedule for Ibapah, Wendover, and Dugway schools are different. Their schedules,as well the other schools, can be found on the school district’s Facebook page, Tooele County School District, in the Photos section.

The Tooele County School District reminds parents that all students, new and returning, must complete registration for the new school year. This is a requirement of the state.

Registration can be completed by going to the school district’s website, tooeleschools.org, and clicking on the Registration button on the homepage.

Under an extended federal program, schools will provide lunch to all students at no cost, but district officials ask that parents that are eligible for “free lunch,” or think they might be, complete the usual application for fee or reduced price lunches.

The number of students eligible for lunch assistance determines the availability of some federal assistance programs for schools. Eligibility for the “free lunch” program also is issued to determine student eligibility for school fee waivers, according to school officials. Eligibility for the “free lunch” program may also help with applications for college scholarships and grants.

Back to School Night for all Tooele County School District schools will be on Aug. 23.

Each school sets their own start and end times and determines how they are conducted. Each school should have disseminated information to their students and parents about Back To School Night. Parents should reach out to their school if they need additional information about their Back To School night.

The Tooele County School District created COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021-2022 with the assistance of both the state and county Health Departments.

Currently the school district is recommending masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“We hope students and parents will be kind to each other and respect the choice of others to wear or not wear masks,” said Marie Denson, the school district’s communications director.

State law does not allow the school district to adopt a mask mandate for students. The county health department may issue an order requiring masks, but that order would be subject to approval by the County Council — not the local school board.

Denson emphasized that the COVID-19 Guidelines are subject to change based on updated recommendations from national, state and local health agencies. The guidelines and protocols may also change based on infection rates, hospital capacities and other indicators.

The current guidelines are available on the school district’s website, tooeleschools.org, by clicking on the COVID Guidelines button on the homepage.

There is one exception to the school district’s pandemic guidelines. Dugway School is on a military installation which is subject to different rules and regulations. Dugway School will follow the requirements established by Dugway Proving Ground. Any requirements or changes will be communicated through Dugway School to students and staff.

The school district is well staffed for the start of the school year. The district’s online job site lists openings for five teachers; a second grade teacher, an elementary special education/preschool teacher, a high school math teacher, an online high school business teacher, and a part-time high school music appreciation teacher.

The largest number of openings posted are 25 positions for various paraprofessionals and aides and 16 positions for mostly part-time student sweepers and adult cleaners.

With school starting, drivers should be cautious and observe school zone speed limits, obey traffic laws related to school buses, and look out for students at bus stops and walking to schools.