Get your tickets now for ‘Party Rock Project’

Tooele City’s Christmas concert ♦

Tooele City is bringing the Utah-based band “Party Rock Project” to town on Dec. 5 at Tooele High School.

The band will take to the stage at the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m.

“‘Party Rock Project’ is a blast,” said Holly Tippetts, Tooele City Arts Council director. “The show is a highly entertaining mix of epic rock and pop concert, intimate piano bar, laugh-out-loud comedy, and competitive audience participation. Each and every event is a totally unique one-of-a-kind experience.”

Prior to the band’s performance, the Tooele County Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6:15 p.m.

The Tooele County Symphony Orchestra was organized earlier this year and is composed of string instruments including violas, cellos, and violins. The group plays classical and modern music, as well as movie scores and original compositions by their conductor, Andrew Swan.

Tickets are available at Tooele City Hall, must be purchased asap, and cost one can of food per ticket.

All donations collected will be donated to the Tooele Food Bank. For questions about tickets, please call 435-830-2458 or 435-843-2141.