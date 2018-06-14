Getting Arts Festival Ready

The sound of banging hammers and power equipment could be heard across Aquatic Center Park Wednesday as artists and vendors erected display booths in preparation of the 33rd annual Tooele Arts Festival.

The three-day festival officially got underway today with 50 visual display artists and 15 food vendors. Over the next three days, the festival will also feature 19 entertainment acts on stage.

The festival closes Saturday night after a performance by country music artist Carver Louis. Admission is free for all three days of the festival. For more information, see the Tooele Arts Festival Program Guide that was inserted in Tuesday’s edition, or go online to TooeleArtsFestival.org.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is scheduled to deliver a keynote address during a Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. tonight at the arts festival, followed by a presentation of the colors by Cub Scout Troop Pack 4724 and the National Anthem sung by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

Aquatic Center Park is located at 200 W. Vine St., Tooele.