Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele resident and artist Kay Rigby prepared his booth Wednesday for the three-day Tooele Arts Festival. The festival opened today.
  • Charlene Ainger also spent Wednesday getting her booth ready for the arts festival, which runs through Saturday night.
  • Dancy Young traveled from Cortez, Colorado, to sell his art in this weekend’s arts festival.
  • Phil Jones fills up a concrete fountain with water at his Rock Hard Designs booth at the Tooele Arts Festival.
  • Dave Te’o pounds a stake into the ground while erecting a booth at the arts festival on Wednesday.
  • Aquatic Center Park was a hub of activity Wednesday as artists and food vendors prepared for Thursday’s crowds.

June 14, 2018
Getting Arts Festival Ready

The sound of banging hammers and power equipment could be heard across Aquatic Center Park Wednesday as artists and vendors erected display booths in preparation of the 33rd annual Tooele Arts Festival.

The three-day festival officially got underway today with 50 visual display artists and 15 food vendors. Over the next three days, the festival will also feature 19 entertainment acts on stage.

The festival closes Saturday night after a performance by country music artist Carver Louis. Admission is free for all three days of the festival. For more information, see the Tooele Arts Festival Program Guide that was inserted in Tuesday’s edition, or go online to TooeleArtsFestival.org.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is scheduled to deliver a keynote address during a Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. tonight at the arts festival, followed by a presentation of the colors by Cub Scout Troop Pack 4724 and the National Anthem sung by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. 

Aquatic Center Park is located at 200 W. Vine St., Tooele.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top