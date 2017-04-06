Getting one step closer to state

Tooele County Invitational brings area’s top track and field stars together in mid-season meet ♦

With a month and a half remaining in the 2017 high school track and field season, Wednesday’s Tooele County Invitational at Stansbury High School provided local athletes another opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Class 3A state meet.

Seven athletes took advantage of that chance by posting qualifying marks for the first time this season, while both the Stansbury boys and girls sprint medley teams also qualified for state with their performances.

Stansbury senior Douglas Woods won the 110-meter hurdles in a state-qualifying time time of 16.18 seconds. Teammate Jacob Medsker qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles with a race-winning time of 42.11, and Jay Mackay threw the javelin 159 feet, 4 inches to guarantee his spot at May’s state meet in Provo.

Grantsville junior Connor Ware qualified in the discus with a mark of 133-2 1/2, and fellow Cowboy McKay Lawrence posted a mark of 6-0 in the high jump. Rylie Ekins’ mark of 4-11 in the girls’ high jump gave her a qualifying mark, and Tooele’s Allie Miles also posted a 4-11.

The Stansbury girls sprint medley team won its race in 4:21.7, and the girls won in 3:39.14.

Stansbury’s girls posted three event wins, led by Sami Oblad’s triumphs in the 200-meter dash (25.89) and high jump (5-3). Alexia Williams won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.95.

Kayla Alvey and Taylor Hinds finished second and third, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles. Alvey also finished third in the 100 hurdles, while Karlee Brandt was third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200 and Aubree Cheney was third in the 200. Hinds was fourth in the 100-meter dash and Zoe Hales and McKenna Rogers were fourth and fifth in the 3,200. Samantha Bryant was fourth in the long jump. Joelle Spilker finished fifth in the 800.

The girls 4×400 relay finished second to Park City, which won the girls team title with 104 points to Stansbury’s 63.

Katrina Clausing was second in the javelin and fifth in the discus to lead the Stallions’ throwers. McKenna Sargent was third in the shot put and fourth in the discus.

Woods, Medsker and Mackay led a dominant performance by the Stansbury boys, who easily won the team competition with 139 points. Silas Young (11.11), Jamin Peacock and Casey Roberts swept the top three spots in the 100-meter dash. Richard Beazer edged teammate Jacob Winters for the win in the 1,600, with Josh Larsen and Jaxton Maez fourth and fifth. Xander Littlefield beat teammate Abram Miller by three hundredths of a second to win the 400, and Andrew Austin finished fourth.

Larsen won the 800 in 2:07.25, beating SHS freshman Talmage Ricks by 4.36 seconds. Winters was fifth.

Roberts (23.00), Peacock and Miller claimed the top three spots in the 200, and Hawk Call (9:59.61), Josh Wintch, Nick Norman, Blaise Miller and Dmitri Morse took the top five spots in the 3,200. Josh Jenkins won the long jump with a mark of 19-5.

The 4×100 relay (43.97) also won its race, having already qualified for state earlier in the season.

Medsker finished second in the 110 hurdles behind Woods.

Brad Steele and Woods were third and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Jenkins was third in the high jump, followed by Jacob Spaulding and Kayden Blake. Spaulding and Young were fourth and fifth in the long jump, and Jared Brown was second in the shot put and third in the discus.

Ware and Lawrence led the Grantsville boys to a second-place finish. Ware also won the shot put with a mark of 44-5 1/2. Nathan Ault was second in the high jump and long jump, and Gavin Eyre finished second in the javelin with Daltyn Peasnall finishing fifth.

Zach Wendell tied for fourth in the 100, Braxton Hansen was fifth in the 110 hurdles and Andrew Floyd was fifth in the 200. The 4×100 relay team finished second.

Sabrina Allen led the Grantsville girls to a third-place team finish. She won the 3,200 in 12:28.14, and added third-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600. Brynn Knight won the long jump with a mark of 15-0. Ashlee Edwards was second in the 400, while Ekins, Ellie Wilson and Knight finished third, fourth and fifth in the high jump. Abby Silva and Paige Peterson were third and fourth in the javelin, and Peterson was fifth in the shot put. McKinley Dunlavy took fifth in the 100.

The Tooele boys finished fourth in the team standings. Nathan Miller and Micah Douglas finished third and fourth in the 110 hurdles. Aaron Pectol was third in the 400, and Ethan Gowans took third in the long jump. Gavin Ware posted a fourth-place finish in the javelin, and Angel Garcia was fourth in the shot put and discus. Douglas was fifth in the 300 hurdles.

The sprint medley and 4×400 relays each finished second, while the 4×100 relay took third.

Tooele’s girls ran unopposed in the 4×100 relay, but still managed a season-best time of 54.38. The Buffaloes also finished third in the 4×400 and medley.

Miles took second in the high jump, and Sammy Thomas was second in the shot put and discus. Makayla Komer was third in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600. Hannah Jenkins and Chandra Haskell were fourth and fifth in the 100 hurdles.

Wendover’s lone point on the boys side came from Librado Aguirre, who finished fifth in the shot put. The Wildcats’ girls had four points, which came from a fourth-place finish in the medley relay and Adrianna Delgadillo’s fourth-place finish in the shot put.

Dugway’s boys finished third in the sprint medley. Elsbeth Kruse was fourth in the girls javelin for the Mustangs.