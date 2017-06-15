Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Amy Jerabek hangs her hand-crafted necklaces in her booth Rock Hound Jewelry. This is Jerabek's first time at the annual festival held at the Tooele City Park at 200 West and Vine Street featuring art, music, food and crafts.
  • Salt Lake City artist Randy Morris fine tunes the art he is selling at this year's Tooele Arts Festival. The event runs through Sunday.
  • Pam Riser arranges the handmade crochet items she will sale at the Tooele Arts Festival. Riser has had a booth for four years at the festival.

June 15, 2017
Getting ready for Arts festival

This weekend’s Tooele Arts Festival opens today and runs through Saturday at Tooele City Park. The annual event features art, music, food and crafts.

