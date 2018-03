Craig Henwood unloads a picnic table while coworkers Brian Cook, John Flynn and John Mikesell wait to move it onto a new concrete RV pad in Settlement Canyon.

Last fall, eight additional RV pads were added to the campground, bringing the total RV pads to 20. Settlement Canyon will open for vehicles and camping on Thursday morning.

Brian Cook adjusts a new picnic table after it was placed onto a new RV pad.