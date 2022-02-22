GHS boys place four wrestlers at 3A State Wrestling Tournament

Rounds advances to finals, takes 2nd ♦

Four Grantsville boys’ wrestlers placed at the 3A State Tournament February 16-17 in Richfield Utah. Senior Grant Rounds advanced to the finals of the 175 pound bracket and took second while senior Kole Johnson, wrestling at 113 pounds, took third. Junior Ethan Rainer (165 pounds) battled an injury to take fifth, and in his first year qualifying for state, senior Joey Scorsone placed sixth at 190 pounds.

First-year head coach Jake Phillips commented, “Overall, I am happy with the way we wrestled at state. If we have a couple of matches go just a little different, and we end up placing five wrestlers. We finished ninth as a team, only eight points out of seventh. Kole, Grant, Ethan, and Joey all put together complete tournaments to place.”

Rounds opened his tournament with a second period fall over Manti (3:00). He emerged victorious from the quarterfinals with a 4-3 decision in a re-match of the divisional semifinals which he lost by pin to Ogden’s Braxten Shobe. In the finals, he lost to two-time state champion Will Harmon of Juab by fall (3:52).

“Grant had an amazing tournament!” Phillips enthused. “In the quarterfinals, he was able to grind out a win against a wrestler who beat him at division. In the state finals he wrestled the two- time defending champion from Juab. Grant didn’t back down and pushed the Juab wrestler.”

Divisional champion Kole Johnson also opened his tournament with a win by fall. He took down Providence Hall’s Cade Petty in the third round (4:25). In the quarters, Johnson earned a 15-7 major decision over Emery. In the semifinals match, he lost by decision 8-1 to the eventual champion from Morgan, but battled back to tough out a close 6-5 win by decision in the consolation semifinals. In the 3rd Place Match, he pinned Providence Hall’s Logan Eagar (5:34).

Phillips noted, “Kole battled to the semifinal and fell to the eventual state champ. He showed true grit to battle back and place 3rd.”

Like his teammates, Rainer pinned his opening round opponent from Emery (2:57) before meeting up with the eventual state champion and two-time returning champion, Riggin Boger, from South Summit in the quarterfinals. Boger won by fall (2:35) dropping Rainer into the consolation bracket where he won his next two matches over Morgan (Fall 1:13) and Ogden (Dec 5-3). In the consolation semis, Providence Hall’s Grant Weiss pinned Rainer (2:42). In the 5th Place match, Rainer ended his season on a high note with a 14-3 major decision over Juab’s Conner White.

Phillips remarked, “Ethan battled an injury to place 5th. He fell to the eventual champ in the quarters and battled back to wrestle and win 5th. As a junior, he will look to be back next year and improve on the 5th place finish.”

“Joey had put together two amazing weeks. Placing 3rd at division set him up with a great road to place at state. He battled to the semis and fell to the eventual champion. After the semi finals loss, he battled in his next two matches but came up a little short to finish 6th. This was Joey’s first year to qualify for state. He wrestled well and deserved to be a state placer,” Phillips detailed.

Scorsone, like all of his teammates, opened with a pin (1:33). He also pinned his quarterfinal opponent from Morgan in 4:34. He lost to Juab’s Hayes Dalton by pin the the semis (3:19) and fell by pin (3:22) to a different Morgan wrestler in the consolation semifinals and to Ben Lomond’s Noah Mann in the 5th Place Match by fall (2:09).

“Overall, I think we wrestled well,” Phillips concluded. “I think we left a lot of points on the table that we could have used to place higher as a team. For our younger wrestlers, this was a good experience to see what we need to work on to get to the next level. I am excited to see what next year brings as we are young and the wrestlers will have a full year under the new coaching staff.”