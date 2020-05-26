GHS class of 2020 graduates ‘own their fate’

‘We learned our limits and how to overcome them’ ♦

Superstition says Friday the 13th is an unlucky day.

That bit of tradition wasn’t missed by Makayla Lear, Grantsville High School class of 2020 valedictorian. She made that connection with the class of 2020’s last day of school together.

“No one knew it,” she said. “But Friday, March 13 was our last day of school.”

Makayla made that comment during her graduation speech, delivered during a virtual graduation ceremony broadcast on May 20 several electronic media platforms.

The virtual ceremony included speeches from Lear and the class salutatorian, class secretary, class historian, and Tooele County’s Chad Hymas, as a guest speaker.

Brynlee Butler, class of 2020 president conducted the pre-recorded ceremony.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers made a few short remarks before principal Kenna Aarad made the traditional presentation of the class. The ceremony ended with school board member Alan Mouritsen officially accepting the class.

“It almost feels like we were robbed of the culmination of our year, of our beloved spring sports, of being spirit week champs for two years in a row, to sign yearbooks, and saying goodbye to our best friends.” Lear said. “All of it feels taken. … We’ve never known a time without war … but the level of unity in the world is unprecedented. Some may think of us as the class of COVID-19, but we are so much more than that.”

Amy Richards, class secretary announced the class gift.

“Outside our school is an empty slab of cement,” she said. “We will put cement block letters ‘GHS’ there as our senior gift. We will leave a mark on the place that has left a mark on us.”

Senior class historian Bailey Frischnecht recounted the school events that lead up to graduation.

First came elementary school with the first grade circus, the fourth grade program, and involvement in the Grantsville Sociable. There also were difficult moments like the maturation program and the bike hike with the pool closed, she said.

Then came junior high and the two elementary schools became one school, according to Frischnecht.

During high school the class of 2020 earned their driver’s licenses, and the school earned many state championships, she said.

“We experienced our first homecoming and our first football game,” said Frischnecht. “… we left on a Friday, not knowing that would be our last day together.”

Alyssa Enslen, salutatorian, said the class of 2020 ended the year “together in spirit.”

“This experience made us stronger,” she said. “We learned our limits and how to overcome them.”

Chad Hymas told the seniors they should not be looking for the “new normal” but for the “new next.”

“Cowboy up and own your own fate,” he said. “Make your own decisions and act on them.”

Action, said Hymas, is a key to being a champion of your own fate.

Superintendent Rogers burst into singing a few lines from “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” during his recorded comments. He added a twist on the words, befitting of the class of 2020; “Cause baby there ain’t no mountain high enough; Ain’t no valley low enough; Ain’t no river wide enough; To keep me from [graduating.]”

Principal Aagard related six short stories about six words that she wanted the seniors to remember. The words were; faith, trust, hope, confidence, love, and attitude.

Aagard then presented the class of 2020 and certified them as having completed all requirements for graduation.

School board member Alan Mouritsen accepted the graduating class on behalf of the school board.

“You too can do hard things.” Mouritsen said. “You can laugh in the face of hard times and you can say ‘bring it on.’”

The complete GHS graduation video can be viewed at https://watchit.ksl.com/embed/event/_/1ceoi68