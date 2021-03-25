GHS girls finish first, boys second at home meet

The Grantsville girls track and field team edged Morgan 64-61 for the team title at Wednesday’s Region 13 quad meet at Grantsville High School, earning seven individual event victories and two relay wins along the way.

Emily Backus won the 100-meter dash in 13.13 seconds, and added a second win in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 4 inches. Madison Martin was also a two-time winner, claiming titles in the discus (77-7) and shot put (30-7) in addiction to a second-place finish in the javelin (81-0). Jade Garcia won the javelin with a mark of 110-5, Lynae Echavarria won the high jump at 5-0, and Annette Rooney won the 3,200-meter run in 13:11. Grantsville’s 4×100-meter relay team posted a time of 55.03, and the sprint medley relay won in 5:16.

Ellie Lowery was second in the 1,600 in 5:57, and took second in the 800 in 2:39. Garcia was third in the discus (74-7) and shot (28-10), and Carly Chidester was third in the javelin (75-2), fourth in the discus (68-7) and seventh in the shot (22-7). Maison White was third in the 400 (1:05.87), fifth in the javelin (68-11) and seventh in the 200 (29.10).

Erin Petersen (15:14 in the 3,200) and Chelsea Bodell (58.10 in the 300 hurdles) each finished fourth. Kadence Byrd was fifth in the shot (25-8) and sixth in the discus (60-11), and Bethany Swallom was fifth in the 100 hurdles (20.63), seventh in the 300 hurdles (59.83) and eighth in the 1,600 (6:36).

Allison Hurst was sixth in the 300 hurdles in 59.60, and Valentina Gonzalez was sixth in the 1,600 in 6:33. Emma Quigley (4-2 in the high jump) and Chloe Barrera (12-5 in the long jump) also finished sixth. Seventh-place finishers included Reagan Wexels (6:36 in the 1,600), Jaidyn Wilder (21.51 in the 100 hurdles), Haleigh Workman (56-5 in the discus), Elizabeth Martinson (59-11 in the javelin) and Emma Tolman (12-4.5 in the long jump). Sidney Bateman (21.52 in the 100 hurdles) and Sophia Calchera (12-0 in the long jump) each finished eighth in their events.

The Grantsville boys team finished second with 40 points, behind Morgan’s 81. The Cowboys earned two individual event titles, with Ethan Rainer winning the 200 in 23.43 and Logan White winning the high jump with a mark of 5-2. Grantsville also won the 4×100 (47.25) and sprint medley (4:21).

Rainer also finished third in the 100 in 11.78. Victor Degn was second in the 200 in 24.56, and Luke Ussing was second in the discus (100-6) and seventh in the javelin (104-11). Blake Bunderson was third in the 300 hurdles (48.29), fourth in the 1,600 (5:10) and seventh in the 400 (58.45), and Connor Paxman was third in the 3,200 in 11:24.

Landon Gumucio was fourth in the shot (34-11) and seventh in the discus (83-0). Kyler Wright was fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.43) and Nathan Hawke was fourth in the long jump (16-9). The Cowboys also finished fourth in the 4×400 relay in 4:12. John Ussing was fifth in the 1,600 (5:21) and 3,200 (12:07) in addition to an eighth-place finish in the 800 (2:28). Charles Martinson was fifth in the shot (31-3) and discus (93-4). Grayson McKeever was fifth in the 800 (2:20) and Spencer Stetson was fifth in the 100 (11.98).

Jaycek Norris (2:21 in the 800) and Cohlton Andrus (29-11 in the shot) each finished sixth. Carlos Silva was seventh in the 100 (12.33) and eighth in the 200 (24.93), Caleb Keller was seventh in the 3,200 (12:19), Micah Wedelmayer was seventh in the 200 (24.83) and Joey Scorsone was seventh in the long jump (16-8).

Parker Williams (58.52 in the 400), David Cowdell (5:25 in the 1,600), Kaleb Echavarria (75-4 in the discus) and Daegan Herren (100-1 in the javelin) each finished eighth.

Grantsville will be back in action April 7 at the Tooele School District Invitational at Tooele High School.