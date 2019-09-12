GHS girls soccer team ranked sixth in RPI

The Utah High School Activities Association has posted its Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings for girls soccer and Class 1A baseball, and Tooele County’s teams find themselves in solid position for next month’s state tournaments.

Grantsville’s girls soccer team entered play Thursday ranked sixth in Class 3A with a 6-2 overall record. They boast Class 3A’s third-best winning percentage (.848), but their opponents’ winning percentage (.355) is 3A’s second-lowest.

Judge Memorial is 3A’s top-ranked team, with Manti, Morgan, Richfield and Juab rounding out the top five. Grantsville is followed by Carbon, Delta, Maeser Prep and North Sanpete, with Emery, American Leadership Academy, Summit Academy, Grand, San Juan, Providence Hall, Union, South Summit and South Sevier completing the rankings. All 19 teams will advance to the postseason, with the top 13 receiving first-round byes and the top eight earning the right to host second-round games.

Prior to Thursday’s games, Stansbury (6-3-1 overall) sat eighth in the Class 4A girls soccer rankings, with Tooele (3-7) 18th. Class 4A uses a 21-team bracket, with the top 11 teams receiving first-round byes and the top eight playing at home in the second round. Ridgeline holds the No. 1 spot, followed by Snow Canyon, Ogden, Green Canyon, Sky View, Cedar Valley and Pine View. Behind Stansbury are Hurricane, Mountain Crest, Cedar City, Juan Diego, Canyon View, Ben Lomond, Logan, Desert Hills, Uintah, Tooele, Dixie, Crimson Cliffs and Bear River.

In the Class 1A baseball rankings, Wendover (4-5) is 11th and Dugway (0-12) is 15th out of 16 teams. The state tournament begins Oct. 5.