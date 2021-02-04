GHS Hall of Fame inducts four

‘Tradition, pride, and excellence’ ♦

Grantsville High School inducted four new members into the school’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Tuesday night.

Inducted this year were: Byron “Bikie” Anderson, Deanna Hislop, Justin Wingfield, and Linda Wingfield.

Byron “Bikie” Anderson graduated from Grantsville High School in 1998. Anderson participated in football and baseball throughout his high school career and served as the Grantsville High School Student body vice president.

Anderson attended Snow College on a baseball scholarship, where he started center field for two years. Anderson stayed another two years at Snow College as an assistant coach for the baseball team. He graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and a master’s degree in business administration.

Anderson has worked for 18 years at L3-Harris, where he is now senior director of project management.

He has served as an assistant coach for Grantsville High School’s football and baseball teams and is currently an assistant football coach for Tooele High School. Anderson has been actively involved in the community coaching youth football, baseball, and fast pitch softball, where he has guided his Ute football teams to five state championships.

He is the son of Corrie and C. Byron Anderson.

Deanna Hislop graduated from Tooele High School in 1970. In 1975, she earned a bachelor’s of science degree in physical education and dance from Utah State University.

Hislop retired from teaching after 24 years, all at Grantsville High School.

She taught dance, physical education, speech, teen living, and English. She was always a strong student advocate and role model and she found ways to help each student be successful.

While teaching, she also found time to coach volleyball, girls track and field, girls tennis, girls basketball and softball. Hislop was advisor to the cheerleaders and drill team.

Hislop also started the dance program at Grantsville High, which included modern dance and ballroom dance.

Hislop has been involved in community service as city league sports coach and an official in soccer, softball and basketball. She choreographed the third grade Nutcracker program. Created the dances for the fourth grade Utah Celebration and choreographed “Alice In Wonderland.” She assisted the fifth grade U.S. program and directed and produced the 24th of July City pageant and community theater, where she donated costumes. She has been on Grantsville’s Sociable Committee.

Hislop is married to John Hislop. Her children are Justin, Christopher, Jody, Rachael and Brian, and Matthew and Mercedes and six grandchildren: Cameron, Reagan, Corbin, Afton, Freya, and Dominic.

Justin Wingfield is a 1995 graduate of Grantsville High School. He was recognized as the Grantsville High School Student of the Year in his senior year.

Wingfield received a bachelor’s degree of science in interdisciplinary studies from Utah State University in 2007, and was recognized as the Outstanding Alumni Utah State University Regional Campus in 2010.

Wingfield has worked for the Most Don’t Organization and Tooele County School District, where he is the social media coordinator and the special projects coordinator.

He has been the driving force behind many projects at Grantsville High School including the Freedom Wall, the concession stand on the football field, seeking support from the district in securing a new marquee, and reinstituting the Hall of Fame committee and recognitions.

Wingfield works closely with the school’s administration, district’s personnel and the Tooele Education Foundation. He has served on several committees and training projects throughout the school district, Grantsville High School and the State of Utah, where he has a voice and is willing to share his ideas.

Wingfield was a volunteer for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and a law enforcement torch runner in 2007. He received the Grantsville City community service police chief’s award and the administrative advisor award to Grantsville Police Department. He was presented with the Tooele County special deputy award and has been the honoree at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wingfield has been a special guest to the University of Utah football games invited by Coach Kyle Whittingham and a guest at the NFL Tennessee Titan games.

Wingfield is the son of Linda and Sam Wingfield, brother to Jason, and uncle to Samantha and Gage.

Linda Wingfield is a 1960 graduate of Grantsville High School. Linda Wingfield also graduated from Stevens-Henager Business College.

Linda worked at Tooele Army Depot and Dugway Proving Grounds. She went to work for Tooele County School District as a substitute teacher. She has substituted in many of Tooele County School District’s schools.

She also worked with the DeLaney family to organize the rodeo club in Grantsville. Linda Wingfield eventually supervised the Grantsville High School Rodeo Team. She was an active volunteer during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

Linda Wingfield has been the full-time substitute teacher and hall monitor at Grantsville High School for the last twenty-two years.

Throughout her journey at the high school, she has seen many changes in education, but the thing that has not changed is her love for the traditions of the Grantsville High School Cowboys.

While being a full-time substitute or hall monitor, Linda Wingfield works to create a positive relationship with the students, which lets each student know he/she is valued and a part of the Cowboy family. She works in collaboration with the school’s administration and educators to create a continuous culture of learning for everyone.

She writes personal notes to students and parents in recognition of the students’ achievements.

Linda Wingfiiled is married to Sam Wingfield and is the mother to Jason and Justin and grandmother to Samantha and Gage.

While the Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held during a basketball game, the inductees are not selected solely based on sports.

Each year a committee reviews nominations for Hall of Fame inductees. The nominations that are not selected for that year, are held for consideration in future years.

Nominee are selected based on tradition, excellence, and pride.

Tradition is for any Grantsville High School staff member who has made significant contributions to the school or district.

Excellence is for alumni that have achieved success in the world of education, business, research, medicine, or another field — making valuable contributions to their organization and to society.

Pride is for any former Grantsville student athlete who has excelled as a student athlete at Grantsville, in college, or professionally.

In 2021, Byron Anderson was recognized for “Pride.” Deanna Hislop was recognized for “Tradition.” Justin and Linda Wingfield were selected for “Tradition.”