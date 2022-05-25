GHS places fourth at 3A state tennis tourney

Grantsville’s second doubles team of Brennan Harvey and Logan Madsen reached the 3A championship match Saturday to give the Cowboys five of their 10 team points at the state tournament.

Grantsville’s 10 points was good enough for a fourth-place finish at state.

Harvey and Madsen lost in the championship match to Waterford’s Kiran Reddy and Shahil Shah 1-6, 1-6.

Waterford won the state title with 21 points with Rowland Hall second at 20, Ogden 11, Grantsville 10, Juab 7, Morgan 5, South Sevier 5, American Heritage 3, North Sanpete 3, Manti 2, Richfield 2, Gunnison Valley 1.

Grantsville’s top player Camdin Nelson won easily in the first two rounds over Union and Gunnison. He dropped the semifinal match 4-6, 4-6 to Jaiden Handlon of Rowland Hall. Handlon dropped out of the championship match because of an ankle injury which gave Lalith Suresh of Waterford the state title at first singles.

Grantsville was seeded third at second doubles teams entering the tourney. The Cowboy pair won by default in the first round and then defeated Chandler Barclay and Britton Singleton in the second round 6-2, 6-1. They battled back in the semifinals to defeat Luke Olson and Caden Madsen of North Sanpete 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Second singles Carter Killian opened the tournament with an easy victory over Juan Diego in the first round. Juab’s Quinn Belknap knocked Killian out in the second round 0-6, 7-6. Rowland Hall’s Eric Lu won the state title at second singles easily in the finals 6-0, 6-1 over Ogden’s Teagon Broadbent.

Quinten White reached the semifinals for Grantsville at third singles. He defeated Brennan Riad of Judge 6-1, 6-1, and then knocked off Levi Covington of Juab in three sets in the second round 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. He lost in the semifinals to Andrew Murphy of Rowland Hall 2-6, 2-6.

Grantsville’s first doubles team of Hunter Bell and Gabe Hill defeated a team from Juan Diego in the first round 6-2, 6-0, and then lost to Carter Bladen and Evan Harris of Morgan in the second round 5-7, 3-6.

In 5A state tennis, Tooele’s Coby Stump lost a play-in match to Christian Degraw at first singles, and Stansbury’s Tanner Larsen lost a play-in match to Viewmont’s Nate Tullis.

Stansbury’s McKay Anderson lost a play-in match to Bountiful’s Zach Eyring at second singles.

Stansbury freshman Bowen Thomas advanced to the first round at third singles after a victory over Brian Yu of Hillcrest. He lost in the second round to Highland. Tooele’s Caedin Story lost in the play-in round to Woods Cross.

Tooele’s first doubles team lost in a play-in match to Skyline’s Michael Cherchio and Gunnar Wollard. The Skyline pair went on to win the 5A state championship at first doubles. Skyline won the 5A state team title with championships in both doubles events. The Eagles with 21 points edged out Brighton with 20 points. Woods Cross finished third with 10 points.

Playing in the tournament at second doubles for Tooele were Tristan Eardley and Josh Malmgren, for Stansbury it was Stewart Judd and Jarrett Randel.