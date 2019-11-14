GHS Theater to present one of Chicago’s longest running plays

With improv, audience participation, production hailed to be ‘a blast’ ♦

Grantsville High School theater students are tackling a play, an improv performance, and a game all rolled into one production.

GHS theater will open Greg Allen’s neo-futurist production “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 plays in 60 minues” tonight at 7 p.m. in the GHS auditorium.

“Too Much Light” originally opened in 1988 in Chicago. It’s still running today, making it the longest running show in Chicago history.

“‘Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind’” started with the improv in Chicago, so it’s inspired by that fast-paced, interactive style,” said GHS theater teacher Jana Wilhite. “Our play will be different every night because the audience gets to choose which play we perform next.”

This play consists of a menu of 90 different two-minute comic, tragic, political, personal, and abstract plays. The audience controls which plays the actors perform and in what order.

A timekeeper keeps the whole production on schedule — 30 plays in 60 minutes.

In a few plays the audience has the chance to be a part of the play, according to Wilhite.

“It’s absurd, fun, and leaves you pondering it at midnight when you should be sleeping,” she said.

Wilhite said she chose to produce “Too Much Light” because she wanted to get students to work together and create a strong ensemble.

“Each actor has an equal part, and each are equally essential to the performance,” she said. “‘Too Much Light’ allows a huge ensemble of actors to perform several different styles and characters in one performance.”

The cast list includes 38 actors. Each actor plays four or five characters, according to Wilhite.

“The things that make this show really fun also make it really challenging,” Wilhite said. “We never know what’s coming next. We rely on some audience interaction, and we have to have the props and set pieces for 30 plays close on hand.”

GHS theater students turned the auditorium into a black box theatre with seats much closer to the performers for this production.

“It’s going to be a blast,” Wilhite said.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Nov 14,15,16, and 18. A matinee will start at 2 p.m. on Nov 16. Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for students, and $4 for children, cash or check at the door. Grantsville High School is at 155 E. Cherry St. in Grantsville.

The cast list includes: Hailey Bastian, Danton Bertot, Kahlea Burton, Emillie Chukwuba, Tanner Davis, Jacob DeHerrera, Marissa DeHerrera, Alyssa Enslen, Faith Goodsell, Landon Gumucio, Emma Keller, Mikah Morison, Brooklyn Reilley, Alexander Scott, Serena Smith and Peter Talbot.

The cast also includes: Liese Wood, Sadie Wood, Carly Young, Isabela Calchera, Hillarie Dahle, Johannah Dahle, Rylee Dalton, Aspen Davis, Adalyn Enslen, Annamarie Ernstsen, Maddison Fait, Savannah Farr, Jaclynn Henninger, Karley Joseph, Hunter Lovell, Elizabeth Martinson, Erin Petersen, Samantha Reid, Jaden Saari, Samara Smith, Brady Stromberg, and Aidan Tischner.