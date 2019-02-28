GHS Theatre presents ‘The Secret Garden’

Grantsville High School Theatre productions this year are about people growing up and becoming, said first-year theatre coach Jana Wilhite.

To adhere to the theme, student-actors will present six performances of the musical “The Secret Garden” on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2, 4, 8, and 9. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Marsha Norman wrote the script and lyrics and Lucy Simon composed the music. The play is based on the novel by Hodgson Burnett.

When young Mary Lennox loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her uncle, hermit Archibald Craven. Craven’s son, Colin, is sickly and grieves the loss of his mother.

In a secluded manor on the British heath, Mary finds a reclusive, long-suffering collection of souls. When she discovers her Aunt Lily’s hidden garden, locked shot and overgrown with vines, stubborn Mary is determined to revive the beauty of the original garden.

“Mary and Colin are both children dealing with loss and uncertainty beyond their years, and Archibald has to figure out how to move on past the death of his wife,” Wilhite said. “These characters deal with some of the biggest challenges life can throw at a person, and my students are pulling in their own depth and emotion. I think we tend to underestimate the tough things teenagers deal with every day. Reading and telling stories where young people handle difficult circumstances helps real young people have the courage to do the same.”

Wilhite said the show is double cast.

“We have two actors in almost every role. Both of the actresses playing Mary, Adalyn Enslen and Lacy Linares, are amazing. Mary really carries the show, and both of my actors are freshmen,” Wilhite said.

“Our boys playing Archibald and Dr. Craven are outstanding as well. Alex Scott and Peter Talbot have great vocals and character depth as Uncle Archie, and Jaden Saari brings in some real cruelty as Dr. Craven,” she added.

Wilhite said the script is challenging and the music complicated and haunting.

“At each rehearsal, the actors tap into deeper themes and character choices. All of these students have really stepped up to the plate. The actors and technicians have created a really beautiful play. They’ve also had fun portraying ghosts and soldiers and melancholy characters,” she said.

“Everyone, regardless of age, can relate to the themes and characters, even though the original story is over 100 years old,” Wilhite said.

Tickets prices are $7 for adults, $6 for students and $5 for children.

Grantsville High School is located at 155 E. Cherry St.