GHS theatre to present ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Grantsville High School drama students will present “Fiddler on the Roof,” the tale of poor Jewish milkman Tevye, his wife and five daughters, and their desires for love and happiness in 1905 Russia. Sometimes those desires conflicted with their village’s centuries-old traditions, according to a synopsis by broadwayworld.com

The play will open Thursday night at GHS. It will continue Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and closes on Wednesday, March 7. Performances begin each night at 7:30 p.m.

“I got the feeling that this play holds a special place in people’s hearts in Grantsville,” said drama teacher Jorden Cammack. She mentioned that it has been produced in the past by Grantsville community theater groups.

Cammack said the cast of 56 kids has been doing a fantastic job. Auditions were held after Christmas break and rehearsals began the first week of January.

“The play is a classic for a reason, and it really has global appeal,” Cammack said. “It’s not just about Jewish tradition, but about the whole idea of clinging to tradition. Interestingly, it’s been a big hit in Japan.”

Lead character Tevye is played by Joseph Swallom who was part of a quartet in last year’s “Music Man.”

“He has a really good, strong voice,” Cammack said the of the lead actor.

Tevye’s sharp-tongued wife is Golda, who is played by Danelle Steele.

Tevye’s five daughters are played by Jessica Eves, Madison Firth, Allyssa Enslen, Emily Palmer and Lani Firth.

The gossipy village matchmaker Yente is played by Adda Fernandez.

Other lead characters include Motel played by Tristan Cholico, Perchik played by Jaden Saari, and Lazar Wolf played by Landon Gumucio.

The Fiddler is played by Mary Olney.

Familiar musical numbers in the play include “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Prices are $7 adults, $6 students and $5 children.

GHS is located at 155 E. Cherry St., in Grantsville.